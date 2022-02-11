NBA Trade News: Dallas Mavericks trade Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie

According to the latest NBA trade news, the Dallas Mavericks have traded big man Kristaps Porzingis for Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

Amid a storm of big news coming from the Brooklyn and Philadelphia camps, the Mavericks have quietly made big moves.

Marc Stein, an NBA insider who has formerly worked with ESPN and the New York Times, reported that the Dallas Mavericks have traded the one-time All-Star.

"The Mavericks are trading Kristaps Porzingis to Washington, league sources say," Stein tweeted.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine The Mavericks are trading Kristaps Porzingis to Washington, league sources say. The Mavericks are trading Kristaps Porzingis to Washington, league sources say.

What's in store for Kristaps Porzingis, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks, and the Washington Wizards

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Dallas traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards for guard Spencer Dinwiddie and forward Davis Bertans. Washington will receive a second-round pick in addition to the "Unicorn."

Dinwiddie, a former Brooklyn Nets point guard, appeared in only three games in the 2020-21 season before tearing his ACL and missing the remainder of the season. After refusing to re-sign with Brooklyn, he was picked by the Wizards on a three-year, $62 million deal.

In 2019-20, the season before his injury, Dinwiddie averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game. Since his return, in his debut season with Washington, he was averaging only 12.6 points and 5.8 assists per game.

Jake Fischer of the Bleacher Report tweeted that the Dallas Mavericks were actively working on moving both Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. Hardaway, who had surgery to address a fractured foot in January, will likely miss the remainder of the season.

"The Mavericks had been actively exploring trades to move both Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kristaps Porzingis' contracts. Apologies to those who don't believe reporting deal frameworks provides future context, but fans deserve to know other options that were on the table," Fischer tweeted.

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer The Mavericks had been actively exploring trades to move both Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kristaps Porzingis' contracts. Apologies to those who don't believe reporting deal frameworks provides future context, but fans deserve to know other options that were on the table. The Mavericks had been actively exploring trades to move both Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kristaps Porzingis' contracts. Apologies to those who don't believe reporting deal frameworks provides future context, but fans deserve to know other options that were on the table.

Bertans, a 6-foot-10 power forward, is the second piece offered by the Washington Wizards in this shocking trade. The Latvian player has been subpar this season on both ends. He is averaging 5.7 points while playing 14.7 minutes per game in 34 appearances. His current defensive rating is an unimpressive 113.6.

Meanwhile, Porzingis, whose injury-dominated career has been impressive but brief, will join Bradley Beal.

The Wizards (24-29) stand 11th in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks (32-23) are fifth in the Western Conference.

Also Read Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see how Luka Doncic and Dallas manage without a big man like Porzingis and how Spencer Dinwiddie fits in with a playoff-bound team.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein