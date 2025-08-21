NBA Trade Rumors: Agent Bill Duffy and Co. aware RJ Barrett's $107,000,000 contract will be discussed in trades

Just six years ago, RJ Barrett was projected to be one of the next faces of the NBA. Drawing comparisons to Kobe Bryant, he committed to Duke alongside fellow superstar prospects Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish. Fast forward to today, and it seems like, while he's become a solid player, he hasn't lived up to those expectations.Going back home to play in Canada helped him put up better numbers. Nevertheless, it seems like his days with the Toronto Raptors will be short-lived as well.According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Barrett is one of the primary trade candidates around the league right now.&quot;RJ Barrett is certainly a name that I would tell you, and tell Raptors fans, to be on the lookout for as a potential trade candidate going out the door with his, you know, roughly $30 million in salary to go out and be a major buyer and see what they can achieve with RJ Barrett’s salary,&quot; Fischer said on Wednesday (per Fullcourtpass).Barrett still has two years left in his $107 million contract. Fischer revealed the Raptors tried to trade him to the New Orleans Pelicans to get Brandon Ingram, so they may not think of him as a part of their future.&quot;He was not someone the Pelicans had much interest in at the time,&quot; Fischer said. &quot;But RJ Barrett’s representation is fully aware that he is someone that could be discussed in trades moving forward for the Raptors.&quot;RJ Barrett's trade value isn't high right nowRJ Barrett is coming off a solid year, averaging a career-best 21.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists (also a career-high) and 1.8 three-pointers per game on 46% from the floor.Then again, he's also a bit redundant on the roster with Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, and given his history of inefficiency, Eric Koreen of The Athletic doesn't think he's going to fetch a big return.&quot;I don’t think Barrett would bring back a windfall of picks, but if the Raptors could send out more money than they bring back in such a trade, that would be another sensible way to duck the tax,&quot; Koreen reported.Barrett is extension-eligible, but with the Raptors looking to get under the tax, that's not likely to happen.They're in the books for roughly $182 million this season, and the tax luxury tax threshold is set at $187.9 million. So, if they don't want to overpay for a team that's still not ready to compete, they need to figure out a way to move on from the Duke product.