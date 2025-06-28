NBA Trade Rumors: Andrew Wiggins to LA Lakers has no motion despite prior reports 

The latest NBA trade rumors suggest that there is no development in Andrew Wiggins' potential to the LA Lakers, despite significant talks during the draft. Several reports indicated that the deal stalled because the Lakers didn't want to offload Dalton Knecht in a potential trade. The Heat either wanted him or a first-round pick. The Lakers only had one to offer (in 2031), and no deal materialized.

However, insider Jake Fischer has ruled out any motion towards Wiggins landing in LA. Here's what he said on Friday:

"Don't think that's anything that has really been substantive at all to my understanding. I'm talking to the Lakers, I'm talking to people around Andrew Wiggins. I don't think there's anything developing between Wiggins and LA right now."

Earlier reports from insider Anthony Irwin suggest that the Heat were interested in Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht in a potential Wiggins trade swap with the Lakers.

Wiggins would have been an incredible fit on the Lakers, clearly filling a void for them as a point-of-attack defender. The Lakers don't have one right now, with four defensive power forwards - Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Dorian Finney-Smith and Hachimura - who guard three to five.

Wiggins is also a slightly better shot creator than Hachimura, providing the Lakers with another potent offensive player alongside Doncic, James and Austin Reaves.

LA Lakers looking to address center concerns over anything else

It seems like the LA Lakers' focus is on acquiring a center for next season. It's their biggest roster hole in free agency. After passing on center options in the draft by acquiring 6-foot-8 wing Adou Thiero with the 36th pick, General Manager Rob Pelinka indicated he was leaving no stone unturned in looking for a big, heading into free agency.

That could be a possible reason behind the Lakers and Wiggins talks not gaining momentum for now. The Lakers have a surplus of wings they might use in separate deals on a big man in case an attempt to sign free-agent centers doesn't materialize.

Acquiring Wiggins will likely require Hachimura, as it would not only help the Lakers match salaries but also appease the Heat, who reportedly have interest in the Japanese forward. LA might also get a deal done without having to include a pick in return.

However, Hachimura could also be a key piece in helping the Lakers land a center target via trade, forcing them to stall a Wiggins deal.

