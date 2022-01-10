NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks emerge as surprise candidates in Ben Simmons sweepstakes; might be ready to offload John Collins

NBA and Philadelphia 76ers superstar Ben Simmons' absence from action may finally be coming to an end as the Atlanta Hawks have emerged as a potential destination for the Australian.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Simmons could potentially be a possible trade destination for the Hawks. Charania said:

"Philadelphia 76ers three-time All-Star Ben Simmons remains the biggest name on the trade market, with suitors in the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers among others."

Charania also talked about whether the Atlanta Hawks would be willing to part ways with John Collins in order to land someone like Simmons. Charania continued:

"The Hawks are an emerging potential landing spot for Simmons, whose Defensive Player of the Year-caliber play would surely elevate one of the league’s bottom five defenses. In scanning the Hawks’ roster, it’s obvious John Collins — who signed a five-year, $125 million deal in restricted free agency last offseason — and Cam Reddish are among the players who could acquiesce a package for Simmons. It’s unclear whether the Hawks are ready to put such a proposal on the table after making a run to the Eastern Conference finals a season ago."

The Hawks are an emerging potential landing spot for Ben Simmons, sources tell @ShamsCharania Other Simmons suitors include the Kings, Trail Blazers, Timberwolves, and Pacers.

Should the Atlanta Hawks trade for Ben Simmons?

Simmons in action against the Atlanta Hawks

With Simmons keen on not playing for the Philadelphia 76ers ever again for a multitude of reasons, it only makes sense that the Sixers try to trade him and get the maximum value in return. John Collins could be that guy as he is shooting nearly 43% from the perimeter while averaging 17.5 points a night.

This could be one of the few scenarios where both parties walk away happy, as Simmons would certainly improve last season's Eastern Conference finalists. Simmons is arguably the best defensive player in the league and could have won the Defensive Player of the Year award last season for his exploits on the defensive side of the board.

The Hawks are ranked 27th in the league for defensive rating and Simmons' ability to guard all five positions would be a huge asset.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo



Most Triple-Doubles in 76ers Franchise History

62 Wilt Chamberlain

32 Ben Simmons

14 Billy Cunningham

Ben Simmons' 32 triple-doubles are the 2nd-most in 76ers franchise history trailing only Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain's 62.

Most Triple-Doubles in 76ers Franchise History

62 Wilt Chamberlain
32 Ben Simmons
14 Billy Cunningham
10 Charles Barkley

On the offensive side of the floor, the Sixers star is one of the best in the league in creating open looks for his teammates given his size and basketball IQ. This would suit players like Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdonavic and Kevin Heurter. It could also add another dimension to the offense for the Atlanta-based side.

Simmons' addition could relieve some of the ball handling responsibilities of Trae Young and allow the Hawks' main man to focus on just scoring rather than worry about orchestrating the offense. Continuing to do both could potentially hurt Young as well as the Hawks deeper into the season. The introduction of Simmons could also help Young get more rest as he is playing nearly 35 minutes a night.

With John Collins reportedly unhappy, it makes sense for the Atlanta Hawks to go after someone of the caliber of the Australian. But then again, his shooting ability - or lack thereof - could potentially be a headache for the Hawks unless Simmons corrects that situation.

