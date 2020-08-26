NBA Trade Rumors: Ball brothers on New York Knicks' radar as the management prepares for a busy off-season

With the draft lottery announced, NBA trade rumors are flying around with teams preparing to acquire pieces to build their team for the next season. Draft picks and players will be traded, while coaches are being hired and fired.

Let us have a look at some of the biggest NBA trade rumors.

New York Knicks reportedly interested in acquiring Lonzo Ball

The New York Knicks might look to build around Lonzo Ball in the coming seasons

With the New Orleans Pelicans failing to make it to the playoffs this season, there have been several NBA trade rumors regarding their point guard Lonzo Ball. The latest whispers indicate the New York Knicks are interested in acquiring the young point guard, who was the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

The Knicks are expected to pursue a Lonzo Ball trade this offseason, per league source.



“Knicks want Ball as their franchise point guard” pic.twitter.com/yUXqFERlrY — Ross 🏀 (@LegionHoopsRoss) August 25, 2020

Ball has had a decent season with the New Orleans Pelicans this year averaging 11.8 points, and 7 assists a game. Earlier this season, he showed some great chemistry with rookie sensation Zion Williamson. He, however, failed to perform in the seeding games as the Pelicans were eliminated from the playoffs.

The New York Knicks are looking to acquire Lonzo Ball and build around him as their franchise point guard. We look forward to hearing more about these NBA trade rumors in the coming days.

Advertisement

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets planning to pursue Gregg Popovich at the request of their star duo

Knicks might look to trade up their 8th pick for LaMelo Ball

The New York Knicks might trade up for LaMelo Ball before draft night

The New York Knicks might take things a step further this off-season by having both Ball brothers team up next season. The New York Knicks are considering trading up their eighth overall pick for LaMelo Ball, who is projected to be a Top 3 pick this year.

.@IanBegley told @EvanRobertsWFAN he has heard “whispers" from other teams that the Knicks like LaMelo Ball, but he isn’t sure if people within the organization like him enough to trade up to select him — Daily Knicks (@DailyKnicksFS) August 25, 2020

While there have been no official claims from the Knicks, the presence of two young stars who are accustomed to playing with each other might help them overcome years of dismal records.

In other NBA trade rumors, Mike Brown in contention for multiple head coaching positions

Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Mike Brown has been involved in multiple NBA trade rumors since he is being considered for various head coach positions across the league. Mike Brown is reportedly being considered by the Philadelphia 76ers as a replacement for Brett Brown.

#76ers said to have Mike Brown on coaching radar. https://t.co/xNogMmgoij — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) August 26, 2020

Another team that is looking at Mike Brown as a possible coach next season is the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets are expected to be a championship contender next year with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving healthy. Mike Brown's experience in leading the Cavaliers to the 2007 NBA Finals makes him a great candidate for this position.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers looking to recruit Ty Lue to replace Brett Brown, Juwan Howard not seeking NBA coaching return