NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons shares his thoughts on the James Harden situation, Stephen Silas comments on the reported tensions in the locker room

James Harden is the subject of many NBA Trade rumors. Reportedly unhappy with his situation at the Houston Rockets, he demanded a trade earlier in the off-season. However, there were no trade negotiations despite NBA trade rumors linking the player with the Philadelphia 76ers.

James Harden is reportedly “unmoved and uninterested” after the Rockets traded for John Wall. The Beard still wants out of Houston, per @wojespn and @ramonashelburne pic.twitter.com/RhFHLdZ5dz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the biggest contenders to get James Harden, as per NBA trade rumors, with Ben Simmons likely to be up on the trade block.

Nevertheless, Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas, who has been quite vocal about his training camp and practice sessions, recently commented on the James Harden situation at the franchise.

Ben Simmons also commented on the NBA trade rumors linking James Harden away from the Houston Rockets.

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons shares his thoughts on the James Harden buzz

Ben Simmons

According to recent NBA trade rumors, the Philadelphia 76ers are one of the frontrunners to acquire James Harden, with Ben Simmons apparently being mentioned in possible trade negotiations.

The Philadelphia 76ers have made Ben Simmons available in some packages with the Houston Rockets for James Harden, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Conversations aren't fluid as of now. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 17, 2020

Daryl Morey mentioned earlier that he has no intention of trading away Ben Simmons, but several analysts and insiders have expressed that Morey's word may not be final.

When asked about the NBA trade rumors linking him with the Houston Rockets and James Harden moving to the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons said:

"Every time I got a Sixers uniform on, I’m representing the Sixers...But my goal is to come in every day & get better & help the team that I'm on win a championship."

Simmons is one of the most unique point guards in the league. As on December 23, he is expected to turn up in the colors of the Philadelphia 76ers against the Washington Wizards.

NBA Trade Rumors: Stephen Silas talks about the apparent tension in the Houston Rockets

Stephen Silas

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets camp has been beset by tensions between James Harden and his teammates, as per a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

James Harden was asked if he feels better about his situation with the Rockets now than he did before he arrived at camp.



"Next question." pic.twitter.com/gm2zz7i199 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 21, 2020

The Athletic reported in this regard:

"Harden and rookie Jae’Sean Tate had a heated exchange during Monday’s practice, culminating in Harden throwing the ball in Tate’s direction."

When asked about the reported tension in the Houston Rockets camp, Stephen Silas said:

"You hope to have competitive practices, and that's what we have. ... I want competitors on this team. For guys to be competitive in whatever way, as long as it's not going overboard, I love it. Maybe that's just the old school in me or the Paul Silas vibes."

Stephen Silas has expressed his desire for James Harden to stay in Houston, but that may not happen. Nevertheless, he is all set to debut as a head coach in the 2020-21 season, with his first official game scheduled on December 23rd against the Oklahoma City Thunder.