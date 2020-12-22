NBA Trade Rumors: Tensions emerge between James Harden and Houston Rockets teammates

James Harden's days on the Houston Rockets may be numbered if the latest NBA trade rumors are to be believed. The 2018 MVP has already started to exhibit frustration with his teammates in practice.

As reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, Harden has started having confrontations with other Houston Rockets players as he looks for a move away from the franchise. Charania stated the following:

"The Athletic learned that Harden has had multiple verbal confrontations with teammates in practice on Sunday and Monday, and one confrontation included Harden throwing a basketball at a teammate on Monday. Sources say Harden and rookie Jae’Sean Tate had a heated exchange during Monday’s practice, culminating in Harden throwing the ball in Tate’s direction."

James Harden has been a wantaway player for some time now. He initially reported late to the Houston Rockets' training camp and is now trying to force his hand to get a trade out of H-Town.

Harden's had his way with the Houston Rockets front office over the years but isn't known for throwing tantrums come the business hour. Growing dissatisfaction over the speed of proceedings may have tipped him off.

Irrespective of the baggage that will come with trading for James Harden, teams are still expected to engage in serious discussion with Houston Rockets for him. His current deal will run until 2022 at the bare minimum and that might be a large enough window for a few franchises to pursue a ring with Harden.

NBA Trade Rumors: What's next for James Harden and the Houston Rockets?

Several trade destinations have been named for James Harden but a deal of this nature will take some time to close. Any party to this trade will be putting its future on the line. So there's a good chance Harden may have to spend some part of the 2020-21 season on the Houston Rockets before getting a move elsewhere.

The Rockets open their campaign against the rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. That would be the perfect opportunity for James Harden to showcase his talents and expedite negotiations.

