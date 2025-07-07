NBA Trade Rumors: Blockbuster 2027 free agency plans led to Clippers shipping Norman Powell despite All-Star caliber season 

The LA Clippers may have surprised a few people by moving on from Norman Powell after trading him to the Miami Heat in a three-team deal. Powell had a borderline All-Star caliber season, averaging 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 48.4%, including 41.8% from 3.

Ad

His production was one of the key reasons the Clippers stayed afloat without Kawhi Leonard for the better part of the season. However, Powell's contract situation didn't align with LA's long-term plans. The team is reportedly prioritizing the 2027 free agency and Powell's extension could have been a problem.

Here's what Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto reported on Monday after Shams Charania reported about the three-team trade:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto LINK Sources: The Los Angeles Clippers were reluctant to give Norman Powell a long-term extension as he enters the final year of his deal ($20.48 million) with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden signed through the 2026-27 season. The Clippers are prioritizing significant cap space in 2027

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Powell's stellar season in 2024-25 could have helped him land at least a four-year extension, which would have trimmed the Clippers' advantage in 2026 and 2027 free agencies with cap space.

The Clippers remain competitive with John Collins as his replacement in the meantime. They needed more size in the frontcourt, especially at the four. At 6-foot-9, Collins provides that.

Additionally, he had one of his most efficient scoring seasons last year, tallying 19.0 ppg on 52.7% shooting, including 39.9% from 3 and 84.8% from the free throw line. Collins is on an expiring $26.6 million deal, so it aligns with LA's free agency plans.

Ad

Heat smash the ball out of the park with cheap move for Norman Powell

Norman Powell could have commanded a first-round pick, especially with the kind of players the Miami Heat shipped out for him. Kyle Anderson and Kevin Love may not be as handy, not to Utah, at least. The Heat smashed it out of the park by not parting ways with any major assets, or even second-round picks, for his services.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It was one of the key factors why many would look at Miami as the clear winner of this deal, as it got the best player for end-of-bench rotation players and no draft capital. The Jazz didn't want Powell's expiring and Heat made themselves available as an interested team in this deal between Utah and the Clippers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More