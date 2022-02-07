NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets eyeing sharp-shooting 2-guard along with Ben Simmons in a package for James Harden

As per the latest NBA Trade Rumors, Ben Simmons and Seth Curry may join the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden. The Nets, who rank 7th in the Eastern Conference with a 29-24 record, have fallen in the rankings after Kevin Durant suffered an MCL sprain.

Brooklyn has lost 9 of the 11 games Durant has missed and have lost their last eight in a row. Nets point guard James Harden has taken the brunt of the pressure during this testing time and has vented his frustrations to his squad and management regarding Kyrie Irving's part-time playing status.

Amidst this turmoil, Bill Simmons has reported via his podcast that Ben Simmons and Seth Curry are being considered by Brooklyn for a Harden trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.

In his podcast, Bill shared: "This is from the same source that has given me some good intel over the last couple of weeks, that Brooklyn is open to it, but (Seth) Curry has to be in the deal."

Ben Simmons and Seth Curry in exchange for James Harden trade on the table for the Brooklyn Nets?

Much has been made of Ben Simmons' future in the past half-year, having been linked to half the teams in the league without anything actually shaping up so far. This has made for a turbulent ride for the Philadelphia 76ers and their fans.

They have also had to play without one of the best defenders in the league. Simmons is undoubtedly one of the best pick-and-roll defenders in the league with the ability to guard all 5 positions, an immensely valuable skill in today's game.

Some believe that Simmons' inability to shoot has limited the team from the championship caliber ceiling many thought they would reach with superstar Joel Embiid and a strong supporting cast.

The Sixers have been asking for an All-Star caliber player in exchange for Simmons, but no team has been willing to pay that price for a player who has seemingly lost his confidence.

But the recent emergence of rumors surrounding James Harden and Simmons suggest that either the Australian star's value has increased, or the Nets and Harden are eager to part ways.

However, Curry is one of the most efficient three-point shooters in league history, fitting perfectly alongside Joel Embiid, so the 76ers might have a difficult decision to make if they want to acquire Harden.

