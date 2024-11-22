NBA Trade Rumors: Bucks considering Bulls forward to add depth alongside Giannis & Damian Lillard after slow start to season

The Milwaukee Bucks (6-9) are looking to add another player to their roster for the 2024-25 NBA season to address their slow start. Milwaukee has struggled to find its footing early in the year, including a six-game losing streak after a 124-109 win against the Philadelphia 76ers in their season opener.

Injuries to their stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, have affected the team’s performance. Antetokounmpo has missed one game this season, while Lillard was sidelined for three games within the team’s first 10.

Additionally, Milwaukee remains without its third option, Khris Middleton, who has been medically cleared but is still ramping up his return. Over the summer, Middleton underwent arthroscopic surgeries on both ankles following setbacks last season. The 6-foot-7 swingman has yet to play a game this regular season.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, Milwaukee is looking to trade for Chicago Bulls forward, Torrey Craig.

"No team has shown interest in making a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks at this time. MarJon Beauchamp ($2.7 million) and Pat Connaughton ($9.4 million) are the two players the Bucks have made available in trade discussions in order to try and add talent on the wing," Siegel said (via Clutch Points).

"Veteran forward Torrey Craig from the Chicago Bulls is a player Milwaukee has shown interest in, sources said. Rival teams would much rather discuss Bobby Portis if he was to become available before the trade deadline."

Craig's time on the floor this season has been limited, appearing in only four games. The 6-foot-7 defensive forward is averaging 5.0 points and 2.5 rebounds on 30.8% shooting from deep.

At the beginning of the 2020–21 season, Craig was a member of Milwaukee's roster and appeared in 18 games before being traded to the Phoenix Suns midseason.

Doc Rivers expects Bucks star to return to the floor soon

Help may be on the way. During the team’s 122-106 win over the Bulls on Wednesday, coach Doc Rivers spoke with ESPN’s Katie George. Rivers shared that Middleton’s season debut could happen soon.

According to Rivers, the three-time All-Star might return sometime next week. Milwaukee has two games scheduled: a Group Stage game against the Miami Heat for the Emirates NBA Cup on Tuesday and a matchup with the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

"Doc Rivers told us he expects Middleton to be available next week," George said. "But he hedged by saying it’s ultimately up to Middleton and how his body feels. They [the Bucks] want him to feel his best before bringing him back."

Through 15 games, Milwaukee’s offense, without Middleton, ranks 18th in offensive rating.

