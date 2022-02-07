NBA Trade Rumors: Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks looking to add former LA Lakers guard to their roster

Milwaukee Bucks continue their good form, moving up the NBA Eastern Conference standings to third place, registering a 61.1% win-loss percentage with a 33-21 record. The reigning title champions have had a great season thus far as they look forward to retaining the title.

To strengthen their team, the Bucks front office are rumored to have been in contact with the Boston Celtics, showing their interest in their shooting guard Dennis Schröder. They are one of two teams rumored to be keen on getting the signature of the 28-year old.

Behind the Buck Pass @BehindTheBucks behindthebuckpass.com/2022/02/06/nba… According to The Action Network's Matt Moore, the Bucks are one of two teams to make an offer for Dennis Schröder ahead of the trade deadline. #FearTheDeer According to The Action Network's Matt Moore, the Bucks are one of two teams to make an offer for Dennis Schröder ahead of the trade deadline. #FearTheDeer behindthebuckpass.com/2022/02/06/nba…

This was earlier reported by The Action Network's NBA reporter Matt Moore, revealing that the other team in the running for Schröder is the Chicago Bulls. He also shared that the Celtics' priority, as stated by the franchise, is to clear salaries in order to save money on tax.

“The Boston Celtics’ priority, according to multiple sources, is to clear salary to save on the luxury tax. There are two offers on the table for Dennis Schröder according to multiple sources, one from the Milwaukee Bucks and another from the Chicago Bulls.”

Prior to today, the Bucks have been silent about procuring an addition to the team as we approach the trade deadline. Their priority was the procurement of a big man in other to fill the void left by the injured Brook Lopez. Lopez sustained a back injury on the opening game night that saw him sidelined for the entirety of the season.

Milwaukee Bucks show interest in the Boston Celtics Dennis Schröder

Jordan Nwora #13 of the Bucks drives to the basket during the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on February 05, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. The Milwaukee Bucks won 137-108.

The Bucks took on the Portland Trail Blazers in their last outing, in what became their first of four away game runs. They secured the win in a blowout fashion, winning the Trail Blazers by 29 points as they solidified their spot in the top 3 in the NBA Eastern Conference.

Dennis Schröder should be a good addition to the team as he boasts of being a good shooter. Shooting 46.3% from the field, netting 5.2 from 12.0 attempts this season and 34.3% from beyond the arc, sinking 1.3 in 3.9 attempts per game. He currently averages 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in the 29.7 minutes played in 47 games and 25 starts.

