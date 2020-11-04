NBA Trade Rumors: Chris Broussard shoots down idea of Houston Rockets star James Harden moving to Philadelphia 76ers despite Daryl Morey connection

The speculations surrounding James Harden's future have dominated the NBA trade rumors especially since the appointment of Houston Rockets' former GM, Daryl Morey, as the President of Basketball Operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

"I'm told Philadelphia is expected to be interested in and pursue James Harden"



"I'm told Philadelphia is expected to be interested in and pursue James Harden"

NBA Trade Rumors: How James Harden and Ben Simmons swap could benefit Philadelphia 76ers and hurt the Houston Rockets?

James Harden vs The Philadelphia 76ers

Chris Broussard, an analyst with Fox Sports gave his opinion on this recent NBA trade rumor that has dominated the basketball world ever since it was made public last night. Speaking about the possibility of James Harden joining Philadelphia 76ers, Broussard had this to say,

If I’m Philadelphia, without question, I would absolutely give up Ben Simmons, Mike Scott…whatever it has to be to get James Harden. James Harden is one of the best scorers we have ever seen, obviously a first ballot Hall of Famer. Still in his prime, he spreads and spaces the floor and that would give Joel Embiid more room to operate, it would balance out the team.

During the debate on Fox Sports popular show First Things First, Chris Broussard and Nick Wright discussed the impact of James Harden on the Philadelphia 76ers this latest NBA trade rumor were to come to fruition.

One must remember, earlier this month Doc Rivers was hired as the new Head Coach of the Philadelphia 76ers would love to keep the ball in James Harden's hands as long as possible and have him facilitate the attack surrounded by elite players like Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid.

Both Chris Broussard and host of First Things First, Nick Wright also pointed to the fact that acquiring Harden would instantly make Philadelphia 76ers one of the top favorites in the Eastern Conference.

A light 24 points in the first half for Harden 🚀



Rockets lead the Thunder 63-57. pic.twitter.com/E947Q5TSn6 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 22, 2020

Even though the focus was on 76ers, Chris Broussard was quick to point out how impractical this trade will be for the Houston Rockets, who really heavily on James Harden for the bulk of scoring. Not to forget the fact that the Rockets only days ago revamped their front-office following the exit of Daryl Morey and Mike D'Antoni.

Speaking about the Houston Rockets, Broussard said,

I don’t think James Harden is going to end up in Philadelphia. Why in the world would the Houston Rockets do that? You want a backcourt of Ben Simmons and Russell Westbrook? I mean that’s the worst shooting backcourt in the NBA, they may not even make the playoffs out west.

Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons

What the Fox Sports analysts spoke about has a lot of merits. Ben Simmons arrival at Houston Rockets will result in a backcourt that is occupied by two guards who take the least number of jump shots. Consider how the league is more inclined towards shooting than it has ever been in it's history, it would be a very bold call by Houston Rockets if they agree to send their former MVP James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers.

