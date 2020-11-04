NBA Trade Options: Analysing a 3 Team deal that could send Victor Oladipo to partner up with Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks are in a tricky situation regarding their superstar power forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Failure to reach the NBA Finals last two seasons have put the Bucks franchise deep in NBA Trade rumors, the latest of which could see him move to the Golden State Warriors. However, in this article, we take a look at Milwaukee bucks options this offseason, which could involve bringing in Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo to Wisconsin.

NBA Trade Options: Milwaukee Bucks are running out of time to bring in help for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Game Four

In a recent article, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report proposed a three-team blockbuster deal that could see Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo and Houston Rockets small forward Robert Covington move to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Over the past month, Victor Oladipo has been involved in multiple NBA trade rumors, which have seen him being linked to teams across the league including the 2019-20 Champions LA Lakers.

The Milwaukee Bucks are a defensive-minded team, to which adding elite players like Victor Oladipo and Robert Covington would improve their defense drastically. The duo from Indiana Pacers will help to enhance Mike Budenholzer's defense strategies.

Robert Convington's "3-and-D" play style is perfect for the Milwaukee Bucks especially given the fact that 194 out of 354 of Giannis' assists last season were to an open 3-point shooter.

The Milwaukee Bucks' downhill scoring and 3-point shooting exist in a nice ecosystem where Giannis Antetokounmpo creates pressure on the opposition's defence by rushing to the basket, which in turn leads to opposition defenders sworming all-over there by creating a lot of open space for specialized shooters waiting outside the arc.

Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo was regarded as one of the top shooting guards in the league prior to his injury, which kept him out for the majority of the last 2 seasons. There is a genuine fear among basketball fans and pundits whether the 28-year-old star can return next season as an all-star caliber player.

Regardless of his injury issues, Victor Oladipo is still an elite scorer in the league, and adding him to their roster will massively boost Milwaukee Bucks' chances of winning an NBA Championship, which could go a long way in ensuring Giannis stays there long-term.

With Victor Oladipo all-set to become a free agent next summer, Indiana Pacers have some very important decisions to make. If he shows signs of disinterest, their best bet would be to trade him away to one of the top teams in the league and hope to get a bunch of draft picks and young players.

Giannis has thrown down some vicious dunks 😤 pic.twitter.com/ny7QGb3OPg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 31, 2020

In this latest NBA Trade option that has been proposed by Bleacher Report, the Houston Rockets would need to give up Robert Covington and receive Donte DiVincenzo, Doug McDermott, Milwaukee Bucks' top-eight-protected 2024 first-round pick, and Milwaukee Bucks' 2022 second-round pick (via Indiana).

Indiana Pacers, as already mentioned, might lose their star player Victor Oladipo for nothing next summer, which is why moving him this offseason could be more beneficial than what most people think. This NBA trade option sees the Indiana Pacers receive Eric Bledsoe, Ersan Ilyasova, and their own 2020 first-round pick (returned from Milwaukee Bucks).

