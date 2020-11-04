NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors prepare an intriguing package for the Milwaukee Bucks in their pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo

During the last two years, Giannis Antetokounmpo has emerged as one of the most dominant players in the NBA. Not only has he won two back-to-back regular-season MVP awards, he was also awarded the Defensive Player of the Year award last season. However, the Milwaukee Bucks' failure in the postseason has raised questions about the 25-year-old’s future at the franchise. Numerous NBA trade rumors have linked Giannis Antetoukounmpo with teams like the Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks; the latest to join that list is the Golden State Warriors.

NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors ready to offer Andrew Wiggins in a package to get Giannis Antetokounmpo

It can safely be said that over the past decade, no team in the NBA has been more dominant than the Golden State Warriors.

However, their fairytale run, one which saw them reach five straight NBA Finals, came to an end when they lost their superstar Kevin Durant. Since his departure from the franchise, pundits and fans across the league have tirelessly speculated about the star player the Golden State Warriors could pursue to link up with the Splash brother.

As has already been mentioned before, NBA trade rumors have linked Giannis Antetokounmpo with multiple teams, one of them being the Golden State Warriors. The Milwauke Bucks star will be up for a supermax contract this off-season. However, it is widely expected that he will reject that in order to pursue free agency next season.

Even though Giannis Antetokounmpo has never showed signs of being interested in any team other than the Milwaukee Bucks, question marks still linges over his future, considering the franchise poor record in the postseason.

In the last few days, NBA rumors regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo saw him being linked with the Miami Heat. However, pundits across the media have also spoke about the possibility of the Greek Freak joining the Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors were previously talked about as the most likely destination for Giannis Antetokounmpo. But the new NBA trade rumors about the player should give the Bucks management plenty to think about.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP award winner, is just 25 years old. His decision to decline the supermax contract with the Milwaukee Bucks have given teams across the league, especially those looking to make a run to the title next season, the opportunity to pursue him.

The Milwaukee Bucks could now have two options in front of them. One would be to trade him away to another team and get a host of assets in return. The second would be to try and bring in another star player who could help Giannis Antetokounmpo take the franchise to the NBA Finals next season.

The Bucks have posted the best regular-season record in the NBA for two years straight, but failure in the postseason has put them in a precarious situation with regards to their superstar player.

If the Milwaukee Bucks wish to retain Giannis Antetokounmpo, they desperately need to make some changes to its roster and find the best pieces to complement the player. Another failure in the playoffs could definitely see the player head to a new team, possibly the Golden State Warriors.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry are known to be friends and share incredible chemistry on the court as was seen in the recently held All-star game.

There is no doubt that the two would complement each other very well. If that happens, one cannot help but imagine how lethal their partnership could be.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo rushing to the basket with no one to stop him and Steph Curry and Klay Thompson running the backcourt, this NBA trade rumor, if it comes true, might spark another dynasty for the Golden State Warriors and finally get the Greek Freak a ring he very richly deserves.