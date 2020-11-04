NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players with massive contracts who could be moving this off-season

Since the end of the 2019-20 NBA season, a plethora of NBA Trade rumors have linked various players with teams they could possibly move to before the start of the new season. Some of these players, like Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul and a few others, could move despite being on massive contracts.

On that note, let us have a look at a few such players with big contracts who could move to a different team in the off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Five players with massive contracts who could be on the move this off-season

Many NBA players with huge contracts have been traded before, something that won't be different in this off-season too.

This off-season has already seen many players, apart from coaching staff and front-office personnel, changing teams. So, without further ado, let us have a look at five big-contract players who could be on the move this off-season.

#5 Al Horford

Contract Value: $27.5 million in 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers have been wanting to trade Al Horford since early February when they realised that he wasn't a good fit in the team and that they needed to get rid of his big paycheque in order to get more shooters to complement Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

The franchise's front office was reportedly at odds with this decision, but Al Horford's future with the 76ers looked dicey despite numerous NBA trade rumors speculating on the player moving out in the off-season.

#Sixers reportedly may try to trade Al Horford this summer, but finding a deal won't be easyhttps://t.co/7c0Bl9OdsS — Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) March 1, 2020

However, the 76ers have now hired a new coach, Doc Rivers, and a new President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey. With this change in personnel and coaching staff, Al Horford might finally find himself looking for a new home.

#4 Blake Griffin

Contract Value: $36.6 million in 2020-21

Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin, who was the 1st overall pick in 2009, led the famous 'Lob-City' LA Clippers along with Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan.

After winning the 'Rookie of the Year' award the next year, many considered him to be the face of the franchise. However, to his surprise, Griffin found out that the team was going to trade him, and despite being the team's star, there was nothing he could do about it.

Pistons Could Have Trade Market For Blake Griffin https://t.co/jHVlV1ibz4 — RealGM (@RealGM) October 20, 2020

It seems as though his present team, the Detroit Pistons, might do the same to him. After trading their star center Andre Drummond to the Cavaliers hours before the trade deadline, the Pistons are on a mission to rebuild, and according to NBA trade rumors in this regard, many believe that Griffin could be on the move.

#3 John Wall

Contract Value: $40.8 million in 2020-21

John Wall

The Washington Wizards offered John Wall a massive contract, as the star guard was performing at a high level for the team.

Little did they know that Wall's career would be cut short because of a string of long-term injuries. Unsure about his future at the franchise, the Wizards began to perceive him as a nugatory presence.

Is there an answer to the chemistry issues in Washington, or are they doomed to trade Bradley Beal or John Wall?



Rival execs share how they would fix the Wizardshttps://t.co/O6f1soUoWS pic.twitter.com/YEmUEM5QDx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 30, 2018

Back in the 2018-19 season, when NBA trade rumors abounded regarding the perceived lack of chemistry between John Wall and Bradley Beal. many thought that trading either of them away would be a prudent option.

Although that did not happen for Wall, after missing almost two years of NBA basketball, the player might see the end of his days in Washington DC.

#2 Russell Westbrook

Contract Value: $41 million in 2020-21

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is one of the best point guards in the league. The explosive guard averages a triple-double in the competition.

With the Oklahoma City Thunder trading the 2017 MVP for Chris Paul last year, many expected that the backcourt duo of Westbrook and James Harden would take the Rockets to new heights.

If the Rockets decide to rebuild, Russ could be on the move 👀



Where would you want to see the former MVP?https://t.co/LV4oLDuR8S — Complex (@Complex) November 2, 2020

However, that didn't happen, as the two players had compatibility issues, with both Harden and Westbrook wanting the ball more than the other.

Both are ball-dominant players. But with Harden possibly being the best ever in NBA history in this regard, that leaves Westbrook in a tough situation, as Harden is the franchise's most-valued player and a fan favorite too.

The Rockets have hired a new General Manager after the departure of Daryl Morey and hired a new Head Coach Stephen Silas. Under this new management, Westbrook might have played his last for the franchise.

#1 Chris Paul

Contract Value: $41.4 million in 2020-21

Chris Paul

Chris Paul is arguably one of the hottest subjects in NBA trade rumors this off-season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have said on multiple occasions that they are looking at options for Chris Paul. The player himself has suggested that he wants to go to either Los Angeles or New York City to play for a big-market franchise, which suggests that his departure from Oklahoma City could be more than just a rumor.

Rumor: Chris Paul Reveals Preferred Trade Destinations (Lakers? Here We Go!) https://t.co/3cdaN2ZvO8 via @LakersNation — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) November 3, 2020

Multiple teams are after Chris Paul, a selfless point guard with incredible IQ and playmaking, who is difficult to find in the NBA.

NBA trade rumors have linked Paul with a bevy of teams like the LA Lakers, LA Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and the Indiana Pacers, all of whom need a point guard.