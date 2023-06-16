NBA Trade Rumors: Chris Paul is the favorite trade candidate for the Lakers

Chris Paul's stint with the Phoenix Suns could end soon as speculations have started that the LA Lakers could pursue him via trade. Trading away Paul is one of the options that the Suns are considering as they work to re-tool their roster.

Reports surfaced that the Suns were considering many options for Paul, including waiving him. Another options the team could execute is a sign-and-trade for the 12-time All-Star after waiving him.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that the star guard could be traded to Los Angeles, as the team has a strong interest in him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Another option the Lakers have discussed is signing Paul and retaining D’Angelo Russell to truly solidify their point guard position, according to those sources," Buha wrote.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“Another option the Lakers have discussed is signing Paul and retaining D’Angelo Russell to truly solidify their point guard position, according to those sources.” The Lakers have ‘strong’ interest in Chris Paul, per @jovanbuha “Another option the Lakers have discussed is signing Paul and retaining D’Angelo Russell to truly solidify their point guard position, according to those sources.” The Lakers have ‘strong’ interest in Chris Paul, per @jovanbuha “Another option the Lakers have discussed is signing Paul and retaining D’Angelo Russell to truly solidify their point guard position, according to those sources.” https://t.co/5sFXquFwA1

The Lakers are doing everything they can to add depth in the point guard position. Despite his age, Paul, 38, could still be a valuable addition. CP3 can be a facilitator off the bench and control the pace of the team, similar to the role that Kyle Lowry had for the Miami Heat in the postseason.

Paul is still under contract with the Suns for two more years. For next season, he's only guaranteed to get $15.8 million. For the following season, there is no guarantee that he'll get all of his money, which is around $30 million.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Story at



theathletic.com/4591004/2023/0… Sources: The Suns and Chris Paul are exploring multiple options, including a trade, stretching his contract, or waiving and re-signing him in free agency. Phoenix expected to discuss trades ahead of Paul’s June 28 contract date.Story at @TheAthletic Sources: The Suns and Chris Paul are exploring multiple options, including a trade, stretching his contract, or waiving and re-signing him in free agency. Phoenix expected to discuss trades ahead of Paul’s June 28 contract date.Story at @TheAthletic:theathletic.com/4591004/2023/0…

Paul played 59 games, averaging 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists, last season. Compared to the previous season, Paul shot better from 3-point range. In 2021-22, he made 31.7% of his 3-pointers. This season, the future Hall of Famer shot 37.5%.

You might also be interested in reading this: "They didn't like it"- Chris Paul says several of his teammates didn't appreciate Ty Lue's coaching style while they were with the LA Clippers

Shannon Sharpe believes Chris Paul could change things for the Lakers

Many are waiting for a Chris Paul trade to the Lakers to happen at any time. However, that isn't the only way of acquiring Paul in the offseason. If the Suns waive the veteran guard, the Lakers could sign him as a free agent on a mid-level exception.

Shannon Sharpe has a strong belief that the Lakers and LeBron James could improve if they pursue Paul this offseason.

"LeBron played with D-Wade," Sharpe said. "He played with Melo, and he said, he always wanted to play with CP3. This would be it.

"You get a true point guard who can initiate the offense. He can run pick and rolls with Anthony Davis, can run pick and rolls with LeBron, can distribute the basketball, not ball-dominant."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"LeBron has said he's wanted to play with Chris Paul, this is it. You get a true point guard who can initiate the offense. I LIKE IT!" @ShannonSharpe believes CP3 could help out the Lakers next season:"LeBron has said he's wanted to play with Chris Paul, this is it. You get a true point guard who can initiate the offense. I LIKE IT!" .@ShannonSharpe believes CP3 could help out the Lakers next season:"LeBron has said he's wanted to play with Chris Paul, this is it. You get a true point guard who can initiate the offense. I LIKE IT!" https://t.co/vOZCBwtRbI

Adding another experienced star of Chris Paul's caliber to the team could give them an edge.

Also read: "I would love to talk to Ja" - Chris Paul ready to help Ja Morant as lengthy suspension from the NBA looms

Poll : 0 votes