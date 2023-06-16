"I would love to talk to Ja" - Chris Paul ready to help Ja Morant as lengthy suspension from the NBA looms

Chris Paul is willing to help Ja Morant if he wants it as the Memphis Grizzlies superstar awaits his punishment from the NBA. Morant is facing a lengthy suspension following his second gun-related Instagram Live incident in two months.

Paul was among the guests on the season six finale of The Shop with Maverick Carter and Paul Rivera. The Phoenix Suns guard was joined by rapper Killer Mike, actor LaKeith Stanfield and LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue. They tackled Morant's issues early in the show and CP3 offered a helping hand about being responsible.

"At 19, everybody looking at you as being the head of your household," Paul said. "Also, you want me to try to be the best basketball player I gotta be. And I gotta learn how to deal with the media and I got everybody asking me for this and that. You know what I'm saying? I would love to talk to Ja." (13:25 - 13:44)

Chris Paul is the current president of the NBA Players Association. He's also one of the top veteran players in the league. He was once like Ja Morant, who entered the league at a young age and was given a lot of responsibilities immediately.

Ja Morant expected to be suspended by the NBA

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced before Game 1 of the NBA Finals that the league's investigation on Ja Morant has concluded. Silver also revealed that Morant's punishment will be handed out after the NBA Finals.

With the Denver Nuggets capping off their championship with a parade on Thursday, Morant's suspension announcement is looming. There's no confirmation on how long he'll be suspended, but many experts predict that the league will hand lengthy suspension.

Morant was already suspended for eight games back in March for a separate gun-related incident. Since this will be his second offense in two months, his suspension could be doubled or even reach the 25 to 30 games mark.

Chris Paul wants to remain with the Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul's future with the Phoenix Suns is up in the air following reports of the team wanting to waive or trade him. However, Paul wants to remain with the Suns since they have the best chance to give him that elusive championship.

"I don't want to be anywhere else," Paul told NBC 12. "You've never heard me come in and say I don't want to be here you know what I mean. But I understand the business of this league, the dynamics or whatnot. So we'll see."

