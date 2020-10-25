NBA Trade Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers 'planning for the future' with Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond joined the Cleveland Cavaliers from the Detroit Pistons around the trade deadline in February earlier this year. Drummond featured in only eight games for the Cavs before the league shut down in Match due to the coronavirus outbreak. He has to decide on a $28.7 million player option for the next season and NBA trade rumors have already speculated how the situation could play out.

If head coach JB Bickerstaff's comments are to be believed though, Andre Drummond is going nowhere and the Cleveland Cavaliers' future includes him.

NBA Trade Rumors: Positive conversations happening between Cleveland Cavaliers and Andre Drummond

JB Bickerstaff

While speaking to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, Cavs head coach JB Bickerstaff mentioned that the franchise is hoping to keep hold of Andre Drummond. Bickerstaff added:

“I have not asked him, ‘Hey man, are you opting in or opting out?’ But the conversations we’ve had have been positive....He’s going to make his choice known whenever he’s going to make his choice known. I know he’s made public comments. We’ve had no conversations about him not being here and we’ve been planning for the future with him.”

“This is a part of what we can all do when we do the right thing together.” - @jbbickerstaff_



Yesterday we helped @CleFoodBank assist 350 deserving local families as part of a drive-thru food distribution during Team Up For Change: https://t.co/yVKoYFpuHY pic.twitter.com/XyGEg42aCJ — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 24, 2020

Coach Bickerstaff is fairly optimistic about the return of Andre Drummond. This sentiment seems to match that of NBA analysts who expect Drummond to opt into his player option.

Andre Drummond's fit with Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers certainly need a few good options for the center's spot. Tristan Thompson is out of a contract this season while Kevin Love could be moved in an NBA trade deal. That would just leave Larry Nance Jr. and Andre Drummond as the conventional bigs if the latter decides to opt in.

Advertisement

Kevin Love

As great a rebounder Drummond is, he's not the greatest of defenders. At the same time, he hasn't been able to improve his shooting range enough in order to adapt to the needs of the modern NBA.

Andre Drummond has been working on his 3PT shot in Miami 🔥 pic.twitter.com/K7flqvTPQk — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) October 22, 2020

As such, Andre Drummond doesn't have too many suitors and wouldn't be able to do better financially if he declines his player option. So there's an expectation that he'll opt in and try to prove his worth with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Advertisement

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors - Denver Nuggets will have to give up 3 players to land Jrue Holiday