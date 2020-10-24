NBA Trade Rumors: Denver Nuggets will have to give up 3 players to land Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday is amongst the most in-demand players this offseason. Holiday's been linked to pretty much every contender by NBA trade rumors and for good reason. He's an elite backcourt defender who can get you 20 points per game every night. It's no surprise as such that the Denver Nuggets are interested since they do need a few upgrades to become the best side in the West.

Jrue Holiday isn't on the most expensive of deals either. He's owed roughly $25.4 million next season and has a $26.3 player option in 2021-22. The Denver Nuggets would have to chunk up a few players to land him from the New Orleans Pelicans, considering there are many suitors for him.

NBA Trade Rumors: Denver Nuggets could have to offer Gary Harris and two other players to acquire Jrue Holiday

Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly

While going through the questions of his Denver Nuggets mailbag, Mike Singer of Denver Post touched upon the possibility of a Jrue Holiday trade and what would be needed to get the deal done. Singer mentioned:

"The best I can come up with is Harris, Bol Bol, this year’s first-round pick and Monte Morris. If I’m the Pelicans, that’s what I ask for. If I’m Connelly, I balk at that offer for only one guaranteed year of Holiday."

Jrue Holiday Offensive Highlights (2019-20) pic.twitter.com/fRfjYZjC6w — Always Hoops (@Always_Hoops) October 21, 2020

Singer went on to add that although it's a steep price, adding Holiday to the likes of Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, and Michael Porter Jr. could allow the Denver Nuggets to contend for a ring.

End of the road for Gary Harris with Denver Nuggets?

Gary Harris

If the Denver Nuggets execute any trade for a star this season, Gary Harris is almost certain to be included in the package. Harris hasn't been able to live up to the expected standards after a breakout 2017-18 campaign where he managed 17.5 points per game and shot at almost 40% from downtown.

the gary harris bubble run was really like that though. pic.twitter.com/EAIfzcqreH — LeagueFits (@leaguefits) September 28, 2020

Harris is still a great defender so there's some value addition there, but his stock has seriously fallen during the course of last season. This is why Denver Nuggets are looking for an upgrade over him in the first place and is also the reason why the team will have to cough up multiple assets besides him to land Jrue Holiday.

