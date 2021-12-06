NBA Trade Rumors: Damian Lillard would like the Portland Trail Blazers to make a move for Ben Simmons

Damian Lillard is reportedly unhappy with his situation with the Portland Trail Blazers. The front office and locker room are in disarray, and many are now suggesting it might be time for the team to blow up the roster and start fresh. They haven't improved at all under coach Chauncey Billups and it looks like the Trail Blazers are headed for another mediocre season. One of Lillard's demands is that the front office makes a splashy trade and he is reportedly interested in playing alongside Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick, Damian Lillard is frustrated with the direction of the team and he wants them to push for Ben Simmons sooner than later. As per the report:

"Sources say the Trail Blazers, under Olshey, discussed the framework of a trade for Simmons, moving CJ McCollum, a first-round draft pick and a young player such as Nassir Little or Anfernee Simons to Philadelphia."

Everyone is well aware of the toxic situation in Philadelphia and that the 76ers desperately want to trade Simmons to another team. He hasn't played a single game this season and his stock has plummeted. However, Damian Lillard is inclined to pair up with the Australian, as he would instantly boost the Portland Trail Blazers' defense and playmaking.

Lillard has wanted to play with someone like Draymond Green for years. He even reportedly tried to poach the latter away from the Golden State Warriors, but Green's loyalty to Stephen Curry and the Bay Area runs deep. Hence, it isn't surprising that Damian Lillard would sign off on pairing up with Ben Simmons.

The backcourt duo of CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard is simply not working out anymore. One can look at their individual talents and appreciate their game, but when they get paired up on the court, the team's overall defense tanks. Many analysts have suggested that the duo should be broken up if the Portland Trail Blazers intend to win the title.

The Portland Trail Blazers have lost numerous playoff series due to subpar defense. They were 3rd-worst in the league in defensive rating in 2019-20, 2nd-worst in 2020-21, and even under new coach Chauncey Billups, they continue to be at the bottom of the league in defense. They are ranked 30th (dead-last) in the NBA so far this season.

The Portland Trail Blazers are now 11-13 through their first 24 games and things aren't looking bright for them moving forward. They are 10-3 at home but 1-10 on the road, which isn't a great recipe for a playoff team. They fired GM Neil Olshey and the locker room isn't satisfied with new coach Billups. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick,

"In recent weeks, sources say Damian Lillard has grown frustrated with the Blazers’ play and tension appears to be on the rise between the players and Chauncey Billups."

The Portland Trail Blazers certainly aren't a playoff threat if they continue playing like they are now. The front office needs to make some serious changes or they might be better off blowing up the entire roster and starting fresh. Damian Lillard's patience will only extend so far with a front office that is unwilling to improve the lineup around their superstar.

The situation with Ben Simmons remains the same as the 76ers look to trade the guard. So if the Portland Trail Blazers make a reasonable offer, we might see Simmons in a Portland jersey before the February trade deadline.

