NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan expected to be in trade market as Kings sign new GM 

DeMar DeRozan's time in Sacramento could be coming to an end. Rumors are speculating DeRozan will suit up for another team next season. DeMar has only spent one year in Sacramento. While he was brought in with the expectation of helping the Kings make a deep playoff run, things didn't go according to plan.

After another disappointing season, the Kings are looking to improve their roster. But it looks like DeRozan will be the key trade piece for them to find the right player. It seems that Sacramento's new general manager, Scott Perry, had a lot to do with this decision.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that DeMar DeRozan is an expected trade asset as the Kings attempt to seek another player fit for the roster. Fischer also stated that Perry plans to significantly impact the Kings with his trade ideas.

“The focus in the California capital shifts now to what sort of dealing we could see from the Kings' new regime," Fischer reported. "There has been no shortage of rumbles, since the hiring of Scott Perry as general manager, that Sacramento is expected to gauge the trade market for veteran swingman DeMar DeRozan.”

DeMar DeRozan hints retirement after play-in tournament exit

The Kings are in their offseason after losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA play-in tournament. While it was disappointing to see the Kings make another play-in tournament exit, DeMar DeRozan gave it his all.

In their final game, DeRozan added 33 points and seven rebounds, carrying Sacramento throughout. However, it wasn't enough to stop Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson from dominating the Kings.

With DeRozan's future now uncertain, the veteran opened up about the years he feels he has left playing in the league. While he didn't specify when he plans on retiring, DeRozan hinted that it could be sooner rather than later.

"For me, you don't have many opportunities left to give yourself a chance to compete in the playoffs. That's all you kind of want at this stage of your career," DeRozan said. "...I'm not trying to play another five, six years. You've only got so many years. That window closes quickly... You always want a foundation that's stable and understood going forward. I'm pretty sure a lot of decisions have got to be made from top to bottom."

With that in mind, it makes sense for the Kings to trade DeRozan to another team. What Sacramento needs at the moment is a player who can help Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine push the team to the heights they reached a couple of seasons ago, if not farther.

