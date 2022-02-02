NBA Trade Rumors: ESPN insider reveals New York Knicks are "letting people know" that they are looking to move their veterans

As per the latest NBA trade rumors, the New York Knicks have relayed their readiness to trade their veterans.

Coach Tom Thibodeau took New York to the playoffs last season, his first with the team. It was the Knicks' first postseason appearance since 2013. But the probability of making a second in a row is becoming increasingly unlikely.

The Knicks (24-27) stand 11th in the Eastern Conference. They have lost six of their last 10 games. They are a half-game out of the play-in tournament but six games behind the sixth-place Brooklyn Nets (29-20).

With an undeniably unsuccessful campaign so far, it seems New York has become eager to trade its veterans as the trade deadline approaches. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that New York is "sort of letting people know" its veterans are available for trade.

"There is interest in Julius Randle, despite his contract, because the contract he signed isn't out of line for a player who played like he did last year," acccording to Windhorst. "In fact, if he were to play like he did last year, it's a big gift. But if he were to play like that, it would be a valued contract.

"Randle has value, especially if you are willing to trade him for potentially a guard, and that may be a market that the Knicks, get into or it may just be clearing a body or two out so that there is more time for (Quentin) Grimes, there is more time for (Cam) Reddish, there is more time for (Immanuel) Quickley.

"That's the word that I got that the Knicks are, you know, sort of letting people know 'our veterans are available to be moved.'"

The New York Knicks may be looking to acquire a young guard

The New York Knicks have a few solid veterans. Julius Randle, who won the 2020-2 Most Improved Player award, is New York's best offensive weapon. However, his performance has not only been underwhelring but he's had a fallout with the fans.

For the Knicks, this spells trouble. For one, Randle is a starter who gets the most minutes. If coach Tom Thibodeau and president Leon Rose want to build a team around their youngsters, as ESPN NBA expert Brian Windhorst is reporting, then not only Randle but many others are at risk of being moved. This would include Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose and Alec Burks.

In the long run, the plan to provide Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes and Cam Reddish more minutes while acquiring other youngsters seems like the right choice. The immediate future of the franchise will be clearer after the Feb. 10 deadline.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein

