NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks ended Jonathan Kuminga pursuit to retain $43,564,242 forward 

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly considered pairing Giannis Antetokounmpo with Jonathan Kuminga. However, no deal materialized. The Bucks prioritized other moves over a sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors, signing Myles Turner in free agency after waiving Damian Lillard. The Bucks also re-signed key free agents like Bobby Portis, Kevin Porter Jr. and Gary Trent Jr., among others.

Despite this, a Kuminga deal wouldn't have been off the table. According to insider Brett Siegel, the Bucks "kicked around" the idea of trading for Kuminga, but didn't go through amid their unwillingness to part ways with Portis, who signed a $43,564,242 three-year deal this offseason.

"It is also worth mentioning that the Milwaukee Bucks were another team that kicked around the idea of pursuing Kuminga," Siegel wrote on Thursday. "If they were to do so, the Warriors made it known they would want Bobby Portis in a sign-and-trade scenario, which is something Milwaukee wasn't willing to do."

Bobby Portis has been a key player for the Bucks in the Giannis Antetokounmpo era. While Jonathan Kuminga is younger and has higher upside, he may not have complemented Antetokounmpo well, as both players rely on athleticism and Kuminga isn't a floor spacer.

As for Portis, the 6-foot-10 big man is one of the best floor spacers among power forwards and centers across the league, shooting a career 38.3% from deep. Having the floor spaced is one of the major reasons why the Bucks maximize Antetokounmpo's output.

Warriors were interested in Bucks' Bobby Portis

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the renowned teams showing interest in Bobby Portis over the past few trade cycles, starting with the 2024 deadline, per Brett Siegel. The Warriors were among the rumored landing spots for Portis in free agency this year before he decided to return to the Bucks.

Further reinforcing this point, insider Jake Fischer's June 11 report indicated that the Warriors were "always" a team to monitor for Portis due to coach Steve Kerr.

"Golden State has always been a team to monitor for Portis, who has a notable fan in head coach Steve Kerr from their shared days during the 2023 FIBA World Cup competition with USA Basketball," Fischer said.

Portis' shooting ability makes him a solid fit for most, if not all, teams. For now, it seems like the Warriors' pursuit of the Bucks forward has come to a halt for good. They are reportedly the frontrunners to sign Al Horford, who would fill the same role Portis would have on the team.

