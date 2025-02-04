NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks eye $23,522,727 Wizards forward to bolster championship aspiration

Giannis Antetokounmpo sat courtside in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 125-96 loss to the OKC Thunder on Monday. The defeat extended their losing streak to four, sparking speculations the Bucks could make roster moves ahead of the trade deadline. Indiana has taken advantage of Milwaukee’s slide to take the No. 4 spot over the Bucks in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported about who the Bucks could be targeting:

“Yet there has been little fresh chatter on Milwaukee's pursuit of Butler in recent days. Sources with knowledge of the situation have relayed that the Bucks have more recently had conversations about pursuing Washington's Kyle Kuzma.”

The Washington Wizards forward signed a four-year $90 million contract in July 2023. He's in the books for a team-friendly $23.5 million deal. Kuzma earns $21.4 million next season and $19.4 million during the 2026-27 campaign. The versatile forward’s contract and skills make him a favorite trade target.

To acquire Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo might have to lose one of his longtime teammates Khris Middleton or Brook Lopez. Milwaukee likely needs to add draft capital to get the Wizards' attention. Nevertheless, the Bucks might be willing to do the deal to bolster their championship aspirations.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks need frontline help

Leading into the game against the OKC Thunder, the Milwaukee Bucks ranked 19th in rebounding with 43.9 RPG. Although Doc Rivers consistently starts Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez, they have struggled to control the boards. The need for frontline help became more apparent following Bobby Portis' multiple-game absence.

Although Portis comes off the bench, he's second on the team in rebounding, with 7.9 RPG. Lopez, a 7-foot-0 center, is averaging 4.7 RPG, just slightly better than point guard Damian Lillard’s 4.6 RPG.

Without Portis on Sunday, the Bucks lost the rebounding battle 61-36 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Milwaukee also lost the game 132-119, their third straight defeat.

Two nights before that, the San Antonio Spurs edged them on the boards 53-47. In the loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in late January, they couldn't keep up with the Blazers on the glass 52-36. Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo gobbling rebounds, the Bucks sorely needed Bobby Portis. Brook Lopez averaged 3.3 RPG during that stretch.

The Bucks could go after Kyle Kuzma or Jimmy Butler but cannot overlook frontline help for the Greek Freak. It also means that between Lopez and Middleton, they could be inclined to trade the big man to reinforce the roster.

