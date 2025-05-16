NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo skeptical of playing on Heat following Pat Riley’s handling of star players

The Miami Heat have drawn interest in Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson reported on Friday that the Heat have started to explore options on how to make a deal to acquire the star forward. While the "Greek Freak" hasn't requested a trade yet, many believe it will soon come over the summer.

Ad

However, Robinson said the Heat might not be a preferred destination for the 2021 Finals MVP. The NBA insider reported that the Bucks star isn't interested in playing at South Beach because of Pat Riley.

Riley has seen success in Miami over the years. However, the way he's handled stars has not been the best method. Robinson claims that's one of the main reasons Antetokounmpo isn't interested in suiting up for the Heat.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"League sources tell me Pat Riley and the Heat organization have quietly explored scenarios where the two-time MVP could eventually be pried away from Milwaukee — but here’s the twist: I’m hearing Giannis isn’t feeling Pat Riley," the insider wrote on Scoop B.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Multiple sources familiar with Antetokounmpo's thinking describe a player who’s less inclined to play 'franchise soldier' and more interested in collaboration."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Robinson said that the Bucks star isn't alone with this thinking about the longtime Heat executive. Even past stars who have played for Miami feel the same way. The insider mentioned LeBron James and Jimmy Butler.

Robinson said James left as soon as he could after winning two titles with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. There have been stories about how strict Riley is off the court, which pushed the four-time champion to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014.

Ad

Butler had his moments against the front office this past season. This led him to force his way out of Miami and continue his career elsewhere.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly interested in playing in Miami with other stars

On Tuesday, Jonathan Zaslow reported on "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" that Giannis Antetokounmpo is interested in playing for the Miami Heat.

Ad

The "Greek Freak" is reportedly considering teaming up with star big man Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo.

“They have both reached out to Miami," Zaslow said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It would be an interesting trio of frontcourt players if the Heat could land Antetokounmpo and Davis. While spacing could be an issue for them, no one could compete against them inside the paint on both ends.

All three stars are capable defenders who can guard anyone on the floor. Offensively, they'll be unstoppable with their strength inside the paint.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More