NBA Trade Rumors: Heat weighing Anthony Edwards' teammate in potential trade package for Jimmy Butler

In the final days before the trade deadline, the Miami Heat are one team everyone around the league has zeroed in on. As they continue to find a trade for Jimmy Butler, one former All-Star has been brought up as a possible target.

Over the summer, Julius Randle was dealt from the New York Knicks to the Minnesota Timberwolves. His fit with his new team has not been seamless, resulting in a slight dip in his production. Given his questionable fit alongside Anthony Edwards and others on the roster, some have called for Randle to get another change of scenery.

Despite how things have gone for Randle in Minnesota, teams are still interested in his services. NBA insider Ian Begley reported on Tuesday that Miami might look to acquire him in a multi-team team for Butler.

"Keep an eye on Minnesota in a Butler deal. In the offseason, the Heat were one of the teams that expressed interest in trading for Julius Randle, per SNY sources. Randle has remained on the Heat's radar during the Butler saga, sources say.

I don't know if there are any active trade talks between Minnesota and Miami. But the two teams have been in touch on Butler trades."

Randle, a three-time All-Star, is averaging 18.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Timberwolves. Acquiring him would be a short-term investment for Miami, as he could hit the market this upcoming offseason. Randle currently has a player option for next season valued at $30.9 million.

Miami Heat looking to open cap space to lure new star in 2026

In the reporting regarding Miami's asking price for Butler, one noteworthy thing has always been brought up. They aren't looking to take on short-term money, and don't want players signed beyond 2026. Amid recent developments, it has been brought to light why.

On Tuesday morning, reports emerged on what the Heat's plans are following the Butler era. They are aiming to have a massive amount of cap space in the future in hopes of luring in a new superstar. Among those mentioned were Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.

"Taking on non All Stars whose contracts run past 2025-26 has been a nonstarter for Miami, which is positioned to have more than $80 million in cap space that summer. Several All Stars, including Luka Doncic, are eligible to become free agents that summer.”

Even though Butler wants out from the Heat, the franchise still has the talent to be competitive. Tyler Herro is having the best year of his career, and Bam Adebayo is a highly productive two-way player. If Miami can bring in another star to pair with them, they could quickly get back to a position of contention.

