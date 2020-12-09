NBA Trade Rumors: 'Hopefully he'll do it with the Houston Rockets' Tilman Fertitta refuses to give in despite the James Harden debacle

James Harden's offseason was a roller coaster ride. He demanded to be traded and was linked with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers via NBA Trade Rumors. The 2018 NBA MVP also bid farewell to his backcourt teammate, Russell Westbrook, and may finally play as a Houston Rocket alongside John Wall.

James Harden missed practice during the Rockets training camp in Houston and was reportedly seen partying in Atlanta. Head coach Stephen Silas was critical of Harden's absence and stated that the guard's decision to skip the training camp was hurting the team.

Experts are uncertain about Harden's desire to play for the Houston Rockets again. Meanwhile, James Harden recently expressed his openness to be traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta comments on the James Harden situation

Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has now commented on the James Harden situation. The businessman is infamous for not involving himself in basketball operations as he is the CEO, Chairman, and sole owner of Landry's Inc., one of the biggest restaurant corporations in the United States. After his team, the Houston Rockets were involved in controversy through the offseason, Fertitta eventually commented on the matter, saying,

"I just read that he was tested in the Toyota Center today. I have a great basketball ops team. We've done nothing but gotten better in the offseason, and we picked up more draft picks."

Tilman Fertitta was also asked about James Harden's situation and whether he expects Harden to continue his career in Houston.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is asked twice on @CNBC if James Harden is happy in Houston. "James Harden wants to win a ring during his period as a basketball player. I think that's wonderful that he's going to do it and hopefully he'll do it with the Houston Rockets." pic.twitter.com/IT0NSngaBM — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) December 8, 2020

Tilman Fertitta offered a rather diplomatic answer wherein he wasn't sure if Harden would stay or leave but remained optimistic that Harden may yet continue with the team.

"James Harden, I have all the respect in the world for. James Harden wants to win a ring in his period as a basketball player. I think that's wonderful that he's going to do it, and hopefully, he'll do it with the Houston Rockets."

It is rumored that the reason James Harden and Russell Westbrook decided to leave the Houston Rockets was because of Tilman Fertitta's ties with United States President, Donald Trump.

Though it appears that all NBA Trade Rumors surrounding James Harden have gone cold, the 2018 MVP has not given up on his decision to be traded. Reports suggest he has returned to Houston and has undergone testing. However, Harden recently made clear that he is still open to be traded to any title-contending team, especially the Philadelphia 76ers.

Reporting w/ @ESPN_MacMahon: James Harden has recently indicated to Houston he'd be open to a trade to Philadelphia or other contenders. So far, no substantive talks with Sixers. Daryl Morey's been adamant he wants to keep his two young stars. https://t.co/9ZFKB8MSGx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 8, 2020

James Harden's situation remains uncertain and analysts are unaware of what's to come. Harden may start the 2020-21 NBA season with the Houston Rockets but is still hoping for a trade.

