NBA News Roundup: James Harden arrives in Houston after a period of prolonged absence, Stephen Silas shares his take on the same

James Harden's ongoing tussle with the Houston Rockets has dominated the NBA news recently, with the superstar demanding a trade away from the franchise putting the team and its fans in a tough spot. Not being aware of Harden's whereabouts had caused major media storm yesterday but this NBA news roundup is focussed solely on the latest update from Houston,

NBA News Roundup: James Harden arrives in Houston, Stephen Silas responds

According to ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Rockets' superstar James Harden landed in Houston today, and underwent the COVID-19 tests as per league's protocol. Harden will be expected to attend the ongoing Houston Rockets training camp now, which he had snubbed earlier in favour of travelling, as documented in recent NBA news.

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas interacted with the media today, and shared his thoughts on James Harden landing in Houston after prolonged absence. He said-

"I am aware that he was getting his test today here in Houston. That's pretty much all I know right now. Him getting tested in Houston is good for everybody."

When asked about when the 2018 MVP will be able to join the practice, Silas quoted -

"Just to have him in the building is good."

Silas will be breathing a sigh of relief, as he had recently expressed his disappointment over the fact that James Harden was not present for the training camp. Harden's future with the Rockets has been a major talking point, with NBA trade rumors linking him with a move to Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers recently.

Stephen Silas said he was unsure if Harden, after three days of negative tests, will be permitted to travel with the Rockets to Chicago this week or if there is a value to that since he will not have practiced. "Obviously, it wasn't a good start." — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) December 8, 2020

As per a recent NBA news report by ESPN, the dynamic shooting guard has expressed a desire to move to 76ers or any other title contender, which is contrary to the confidence shown by the Houston Rockets, who are adamant on keeping him.

Harden took his test at the Rockets' Toyota Center in Houston, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/UJmSj9Ruf2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 8, 2020

The results of the COVID-19 tests will be awaited by both the Houston Rockets fans and organizations, as it will be expected of James Harden to hit the ground running as soon as possible. Rockets are a contender for the NBA championship, and Harden will play a major role in their attempt to accomplish that.

