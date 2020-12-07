NBA Trade Rumors: Making a case for and against the Golden State Warriors acquiring Derrick Rose with their Disabled Player Exception

The Golden State Warriors were hit by a huge blow this offseason, as it was announced that Klay Thompson would miss the 2020/21 NBA season due to an ACL injury. The Warriors were granted a $9.3 million Disabled Player Exception to replace him, and NBA trade rumors suggest that the six-time champions will be looking to use it soon. In this article, we will explore a strong option that the Warriors can go for.

NBA Trade Rumors: Would the Golden State Warriors moving for Derrick Rose make sense?

Toronto Raptors v Detroit Pistons

The Golden State Warriors have managed to build a strong starting lineup for the 2020/21 NBA season despite losing Klay Thompson to injury. After weeks of NBA trade rumors, the Warriors were able to land a 3&D threat in Kelly Oubre Jr., who will take up the shooting guard spot in the lineup.

However, the Golden State Warriors still lack a threat from the bench, and they will be looking to address that with the Disabled Player Exception.

Detroit Pistons v Phoenix Suns

The Detroit Pistons have expressed their desire to build a team around their youngsters, which could signal an exit for a veteran like Derrick Rose. The 2011 MVP averaged 18.1 points per game last season and could solve the Golden State Warriors' bench scoring problem.

Rose has proved that he is durable - he played in 50 games last season and started 15 of them. He has also become a capable three-point shooter during his stint with the Detroit Pistons, as he was able to shoot 37 percent from deep in the 18/19 season with them. Rose also barely missed, shooting 50 percent from the field this past season.

Back-up point guard is a position in which the Golden State Warriors need to improve, and Derrick Rose will certainly be of more help than their existing option, Brad Wanamaker. Rose will also fit under the DPE, which makes him an attractive target for the Warriors this offseason.

However, despite all of these positives, there are still some doubts over Rose being fit enough to feature in 50-plus games in a single NBA season for a team contending for the championship. The Warriors are already plagued with injuries, and rolling the dice on Derrick Rose, considering his injury history, can prove to be a big risk.

He also has a tendency to go through spells of poor form, which might prove costly to the Golden State Warriors' plan to win a championship.

NBA trade rumors have linked Rose with a move away from the Pistons this offseason, and it will be intriguing to see if the Golden State Warriors decide to take a punt on him.

Derrick Rose is one of most explosive players the NBA has ever seen and he never even got to reach his prime pic.twitter.com/ilQK3mJYjo — 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 🏀✈️ (@mldiffley) December 7, 2020

