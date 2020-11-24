NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets believe they still hold the leverage over James Harden, despite being unhappy with reports leaking to the media

James Harden will retire as one of the best players in Houston Rockets history. Among his numerous career achievement, one thing that is still missing is an NBA Championship. Unfortunately James Harden and Houston Rockets, that ultimate goal is yet to be achieved, which is why it didn't come as a shock to see the superstar being mentioned in NBA trade rumors.

The NBA offseason got a big jolt when reports came out that James Harden wasn't happy with the direction of the franchise and wanted out. Since then multiple NBA trade rumours have linked the former league MVP to teams like the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers

NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden certainly wants to leave the Houston Rockets

James Harden vs Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden is the face of the Houston Rockets franchise, however, due to multiple failures in the postseason, the 2018 MVP has requested for a trade. His chemistry issues with Russell Westbrook have led to a bevy of NBA trade rumors regarding both the stars.

"I'm telling you what I have heard: they don't want to play with each other any more. Russell Westbrook doesn't want to play with James Harden. James Harden doesn't want to play with Russell Westbrook."



—@stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/qI95isyytL — First Take (@FirstTake) November 12, 2020

The revelation that the duo doesn't want to play together anymore led to turmoil in the Houston Rockets franchise. Even though many around the league was excited at the prospect of watching two former MVP's play together, the superstar duo failed to establish which eventually led to a disappointing playoff defeat at the hands of the LA Lakers.

The world was only learning about these details when another 'Woj Bomb' dropped detailing how James Harden had rejected a 2-year $103 million extension that would have made him the 1st player in NBA history to receive over $50 million per year.

James Harden reportedly turned down a contract that would've paid him $50 million a year because he wants to play in Brooklyn https://t.co/jt7qmGSNMs pic.twitter.com/eCHCRc9s6T — SNY (@SNYtv) November 18, 2020

While rejecting the offer, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that James Harden has just one destination in mind and that was the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets upset after James Harden publicly announced his trade decision

James Harden

As per latest reports, Houston Rockets weren't too pleased when reports leaked to the media suggesting James Harden wasn't happy with his current situation. The Rockets would have preferred to keep this a secret, and a failure to do just that has left their franchise in turmoil.

Sources indicate to me that the Rockets weren't pleased with the Harden's trade request getting leaked so early. He's been as vocal as possible about being traded to the Nets, but Houston believes they have the leverage in this situation. Harden's goal remains the same. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) November 23, 2020

However, Houston Rockets still believe they hold all the leverage in the trade negotiations with James Harden as he is under contract for 2 more years. The 3-time scoring champions is one of the highest-paid players in the league, due to make $40 million next season, and has a player option in 2022.

Trading James Harden to his desired destination will be remarkably tough and even though the Rockets hold the leverage of a huge contract over him, his goal remains unchanged.

Rockets Have Given Up Keeping James Harden, Will Be Patient With Trade https://t.co/kxJUUex1d8 — RealGM (@RealGM) November 20, 2020

Houston Rockets' will obviously do what they can to convince James Harden to stay. Letting go of a elite talent like him isn't going to be easy and replacing him will be near impossible. The fact that Harden rejected a $103 million contract, should give the Rockets all the hints they need as to how hard keeping him will be.

The NBA 2020-21 season begins on December 22nd and one question which is going to dominate everyday from here on will be around James Harden's future.

