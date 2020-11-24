NBA Rumors: Sacramento Kings emerge as the leading candidate to acquire Hassan Whiteside, Atlanta Hawks could make more moves in the off-season

In the 2020 off-season, big men have been one of the most sought-after positions. As per NBA rumors, Portland Trailblazers' center Hassan Whiteside has reportedly attracted interest from teams like the New York Knicks, OKC Thunder, Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings, who are looking to add a big man to their rosters. In the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks have made some significant moves in the off-season, and many analysts believe that they could continue to do so.

One of the reasons that centers have been in high demand this off-season has to do with the strategy adopted by the reigning champions LA Lakers. When the NBA was increasingly inclining towards guards, big men played a key role in the Lakers' victorious 2020 NBA championship, which showed the rest of the league that centers could play an integral role in a winning team.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Sacramento Kings interested in Hassan Whiteside

The Sacramento Kings have emerged as the likely destination for free agent Hassan Whiteside in the 2020 NBA off-season.

It should come as no surprise, as the Kings are in sore need of a center. They have little to no rim protection prowess and they always get dominated on the boards. The Kings ranked 21st in rebounds and 27th in blocks last season, with the lack of a bonafide big man always hurting the team regardless of their decent offense.

The Sacramento Kings might have interest in signing Hassan Whiteside, via @WindhorstESPN. pic.twitter.com/B0hJ0pexw4 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 20, 2020

It's a given that Hassan Whiteside's addition to the team could benefit the Sacramento Kings immensely.

The 7' center has produced incredible blocks and also led the league in blocks twice. The 30-year-old, who has averaged double-digit rebounds since the past six years, could certainly an asset for a team like the Sacramento Kings.

That's a triple-double for Hassan Whiteside! 13 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 blocks in just 24 minutes on @ABC. #TripleDoubleWatch — NBA (@NBA) January 25, 2015

NBA Rumors: Atlanta Hawks could make a few more significant moves in the off-season

The Atlanta Hawks have put the league on alert after their off-season dealings. The team has drafted Onyeka Okongwu, signed Rajon Rondo, signed a minimum contract with Solomon Hill and are reportedly after Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Bogdanovic has signed his offer sheet with the Atlanta Hawks, but the restricted nature of free agency gives the Kings a chance to match the offer.

Bogdan Bogdanovic has signed his 4 year $72M offer sheet with the Atlanta Hawks. The Kings have 48 hours to match it. Per @TheSteinLine pic.twitter.com/59A8GDG8e5 — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) November 22, 2020

As per John Hollinger of The Athletic, even if Bogdanovic re-signs with the Kings, the Atlanta Hawks could continue their off-season dealings. Their revamped lineup has a chance to make the Eastern Conference playoffs, and Rondo's addition could improve Trae Young significantly.