NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets a potential landing spot for Miami Heat's Tyler Herro this offseason

The latest NBA Trade Rumors suggest that Miami Heat’s 21-year old shooting-guard Tyler Herro has recently attracted interest from the Houston Rockets. Selected as the 13th overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft, Tyler Herro was initially viewed as the future of the Miami Heat. A successful first season in which he averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and multiple impressive outings during the NBA Bubble led to an All-Rookie second-team selection.

But just months after helping the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals, Herro has reportedly been earmarked as a potential trading chip by the Miami Heat front office. Ethan Skolnick of the Five Reasons Sports Network recently said the following about Tyler Herro’s long term future,

“I have now heard that there’s a 75 percent chance or better that he is traded this offseason. In fact, when I’ve thrown out 75 percent, several league sources, they’ve told me that’s low.”

Now, the NBA Analysis Network has claimed that the Houston Rockets are a potential landing spot for Tyler Herro.

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyler Herro reportedly a target for Houston Rockets

Multiple networks have reported in recent days that the Miami Heat are looking to trade Tyler Herro for the simple reason that he does not fit into Jimmy Butler’s timeline. Butler, who is 31, is reportedly looking to win the NBA championship after successfully helping the Heat to the Finals last season.

The Miami #Heat will be open to trading Tyler Herro this offseason. Per sources to @HoopAnalysisNet, the Houston #Rockets are a potential landing spot for him. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) June 26, 2021

The 21-year old Tyler Herro is still a few years away from potentially hitting superstar status and has hit a bit of a slump this season in his development. Despite increased overall minutes, Herro shot at just 36% from the three-point zone and also registered a slight slump in his overall shooting efficiency. Herro was thoroughly impressive during the Playoffs last year but averaged slightly more than nine points and less than two assists per game through the four playoff matches that the Heat played against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler

Regardless, it now appears that the Houston Rockets might be a potential landing spot for Herro, as the Miami Heat are reportedly open to a move. The Miami Heat recently exercised the team option on Tyler Herro for the 2021-22 NBA season under his rookie contract and might potentially involve another team in a trade deal.

