NBA Trade Rumors: "I think Chris Paul would make a lot of sense"; Richard Jefferson urges New York Knicks to follow in the footsteps of Brooklyn Nets

The Madison Square Garden, also known as the "Mecca of Basketball", is one of the most revered courts in the world. It is also the home of the New York Knicks, the historic NBA franchise which continues to go through a difficult rebuilding period. The Knicks have been chasing All-Star talent for nearly a decade, and the latest NBA trade rumors suggest the team could finally be on the verge of acquiring Chris Paul, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history.

The recent years have not been kind to the Knicks. They last advanced to the NBA Finals 21 years ago and haven't won an NBA title since 1973. Despite years of disappointment, the team is still one of the league's most storied sides.

On This Day in #Knicks History: In 1973, New York wins its 2nd @NBA title in four years. http://t.co/x3Jtjc1Iqx — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 11, 2013

NBA Trade Rumors: Chris Paul linked to the New York Knicks

Chris Paul

NBA Analysts Richard Jefferson and Amin Elhassan joined "The Jump" on ESPN to discuss NBA trade rumors linking Chris Paul with the New York Knicks.

Knicks Fans Are Ready To Be Hurt Like It's 2012 All Over Again: We Have Our Official 2020 Chris Paul And Melo To New York Rumors https://t.co/Bt5pxTBNfB pic.twitter.com/khJhF0hMzW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 3, 2020

Richard Jefferson was quick to mention the impact Paul could have on the New York Knicks franchise and gave his backing to the NBA trade rumors,

"I love the Chris Paul idea..he's the type of player that can give you some stability that they haven't had, he's a proven winner and he can actually give the guidance that you've seen over the course of his career... and I think Chris Paul would make a lot of sense."

Chris Paul is one of the best point guards to have graced the NBA. A natural leader, he recently took a young OKC Thunder team to the 5th seed in the 2019-20 Western Conference standings. NBA trade rumors suggest that the 35-year-old point guard's age is not a deterrent to teams looking to acquire him.

However, despite the large number of NBA trade rumors linking Chris Paul with the team, Amin Elhassan instantly rejected the possibility of the veteran joining the New York Knicks,

"With 80+ million dollars owed over two years, 35-years-old...this...it doesn't match up with the timeline of this roster."

The statement isn't entirely wrong. Chris Paul is at the tail-end of his career and is presumably chasing his first NBA title. The latest NBA trade rumors claim that Paul isn't enthusiastic about joining a rebuilding team.

New York Knicks

Amin Elhassan drew comparisons to the LA Lakers, LA Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets. The teams were stuck in the NBA lottery two years ago but now boast superstars on their rosters.

"Players will want to go to a place, that looks like..you've got your stuff together, what the Lakers did to attract LeBron...with Kuzma and Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram, it looked like something that was promising. What the Nets did, with Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie...like what the Clippers did. They all looked like they had their stuff together and then the free agents would go "Yeah, you guys know what you're doing""

The Knicks have a new GM as well as a new coaching staff in place. With significant changes made in the front office, this may be the year we finally see a change in the New York Knicks' fortunes.

