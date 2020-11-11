NBA Trade Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie and Victor Oladipo among the options Dallas Mavericks are considering in order to create a Big 3

The Dallas Mavericks are monitoring Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie and Indiana Pacers shooting guard Victor Oladipo among other options, as per the latest NBA trade rumors. The Mavericks are reportedly looking to add a third star to their core of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

Doncic, in just his second year in the NBA, has become an All-Star and a fan favorite. The Slovenian superstar was involved in the 2020 NBA MVP race despite facing a couple of injury issues. The 21-year-old playmaker's instant impact has given the Dallas Mavericks a fighting chance at the 2020-21 NBA title. They were just two wins away from the 4th seed last season and had an offensive rating of 117.5, which was the best in the NBA.

LUKA MAGIC 🔥



43 PTS

17 REB

13 AST

GAME WINNER!!



pic.twitter.com/gqig2Szkzp — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 23, 2020

The Dallas Mavericks need to pair Luka Doncic with another guard to strengthen their backcourt. According to the latest NBA trade rumors, the team is targeting several prospects, as they look to compete in the difficult Western Conference.

NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks eyeing several prospects including Jrue Holiday, Victor Oladipo and Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie and Jrue Holiday

According to ActionNetwork.com’s Matt Moore, the Mavericks are interested in three big names this offseason,

"Specifically, there is thought to be interest from Dallas in Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie and New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday...All NBA trade rumors indicate that they’re looking for a wing upgrade to pair with Doncic."

Holiday, Oladipo, and Dinwiddie are All-Star level talents and would fit seamlessly into the Dallas Mavericks roster.

Report: Dallas Mavericks interested in Victor Oladipo, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jrue Holiday https://t.co/iBnVfklewQ — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 10, 2020

Jrue Holiday is a brilliant defensive guard and averaged 19.1 points per game to boot. He would be an upgrade on both ends of the floor for the Mavs and has been mentioned in NBA trade rumors ever since the New Orleans Pelicans made him available.

The New Orleans Pelicans are openly discussing star Jrue Holiday in trade talks and several contending teams are pursuing, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 4, 2020

Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo, on the other hand, is one of the best shooting guards in the league. Although his health is a major concern, he looks to be in good form and the Dallas Mavericks seem confident that the Indiana Pacers star will remain fit. However, NBA trade rumors claim that Oladipo is looking to move on from the Pacers.

Spencer Dinwiddie is immensely popular with Brooklyn Nets fans and has consistently improved in every season. From putting up 7.3 points in his first year with Brooklyn, the 26-year-old guard now averages over 20 points per game.

Dinwiddie has been open about his desire to play for the Nets but NBA trade rumors suggest that he could be moved as Brooklyn aims to build around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Owner Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks organization have been notoriously quiet in their past offseason dealings. If they finally acquire one of their three All-Star targets, the Dallas Mavericks could mount a serious NBA title challenge in 2020-21.

