NBA Trade Rumors: Insider completely shuts the door on LA Lakers landing $21,124,110 defensive stopper 

The LA Lakers can strike off a potential trade candidate in Dillon Brooks, leading up to the deadline. A fake rumor linking Brooks with a move to LA emerged on X on Wednesday, which was shot down by prominent Phoenix Suns insider John Gambadoro.

Not only did he call it a "made-up scenario," Gambadoro also claimed that it would never be possible.

"Completely made up. Would never happen," he wrote.

John Gambadoro @Gambo987 Completely made up. Would never happen.

While there are no rumors linking Brooks to the Lakers, there was a chance a trade could materialize. For starters, LA needs more lockdown defenders and Brooks is one of the best at it. Secondly, he's making $21,124,110 this year with the Suns, and the Lakers have contracts to match it.

They can either ship Rui Hachimura and a minimum contract player or package Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber with draft capital. Another reason why this may have been considered a possibility is the Suns' situation at the trade deadline.

Phoenix isn't projected to be among the contenders. If the Suns are on track for a lottery finish close to the deadline, they can become sellers and move assets like Brooks.

However, for now, Gambadoro has ruled out a potential trade. While he has not stated it, the reasons could include the Suns' unwillingness to help a direct rival and their affinity for Brooks, who has adjusted well to his new surroundings.

He could also be an intriguing asset down the line for a bigger trade, allowing the Suns to pair Devin Booker with a new co-star.

LA Lakers might have to zero in on Andrew Wiggins as trade deadline target

The LA Lakers might have to shift their focus to Andrew Wiggins once the trade deadline approaches. It seems like he would be the most realistic candidate available at the time. The Miami Heat have a relatively low ceiling. They have reportedly had conversations with LA already.

While talks didn't materialize then, things could change at the halfway point of the season. The Lakers might get more aggressive and give in to the Heat's demand of a first-round pick. There's a world where Miami reduces its price if Wiggins has a limited market.

Either way, it would be a massive win for the LA Lakers to land the former No.1 pick. He would address their fifth starter decision and immediately slot in as their premier defensive stopper.

Unlike Jarred Vanderbilt and Marcus Smart, who are potent threats in isolation, Wiggins can generate offense, making him a more suitable candidate.

