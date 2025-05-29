NBA Trade Rumors: Insider expects Timberwolves core to be broken up with Julius Randle potential casualty 

For a second straight year, the Minnesota Timberwolves have fallen just short of reaching the NBA Finals. As they head into the offseason, one insider touched on the tough financial decisions they have ahead.

Minnesota made a drastic change last summer by trading Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle. This move looked shaky at first, but the new-look squad put things together in the second half of the year. They carried this momentum through the postseason, knocking off the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors. However, their run ended up coming to an end in the conference finals at the hands of the OKC Thunder.

While appearing on "Pardon My Take" Tuesday, NBA insider Brian Windhorst touched on the road ahead for the Timberwolves. They have multiple players set to hit the open market, with Randle being one of them. Given their limited financial flexibility, Windhorst doesn't expect this core to be back next year.

"Well I don't think they can keep this team together," Windhorst said. (Timestamp 1:17:55) "Julius Randle is a free agent. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a free agent, and Naz Reid is a free agent."

"I would be surprised if they're able to re-sign all three."

In his first season in Minnesota, Randle averaged 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists. It's worth noting that the former All-Star does have a player option for next season valued at $30.9 million.

Julius Randle speaks on Timberwolves in end-of-season press conference

Shortly after their elimination in the Western Conference finals, the Timberwolves conducted exit interviews. While speaking with the media for the final time this season, Julius Randle touched on the tough decision he has to make this summer.

Randle could go one of two routes with his player option. He can accept and spend another year with the Timberwolves on an expiring deal, or opt out and hit the open market. There is also a scenario where he declines the option and works out a new deal that keeps him in Minnesota beyond this season.

With the sting of the West finals still fresh, Julius Randle hasn't put much thought into what's next for him yet. That said, he had nothing but positive things to say about this chapter of his career.

"I will say that I love it here," Randle said. "This is the most meaningful basketball I've played in my career."

Based on these remarks, it seems Randle would be open to the idea of continuing his tenure in Minnesota. Only time will tell if the front office liked what they saw enough to keep moving forward with the duo of him and Anthony Edwards leading the charge.

