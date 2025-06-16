NBA Trade Rumors: Ja Morant favored to land on $4.4B franchise after Desmond Bane trade 

The Memphis Grizzlies broke up their big three on Sunday by dealing Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for four first-round picks, raising speculation on Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.'s futures. The Grizzlies didn't ask for an All-Star or All-NBA caliber player in return, instead taking on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony's contracts.
Their primary focus was seemingly to build their draft chest, possibly hinting at a rebuild in the foreseeable future. With growing questions around the Grizzlies' plans, the odds for Morant's next team have emerged. The $4.4 billion Toronto Raptors (valuation as per Forbes) are +400 favorites to land the two-time NBA All-Star, as per Bovada's odds.
The Raptors are marginally ahead of the Sacramento Kings +500. The other teams ranked in order are the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans, LA Clippers and LA Lakers.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Morant is under contract through 2028 after signing a $197,230,450 rookie max extension in June 2022. The 25-year-old had a breakout year in the 2021-22 season. However, since then, Morant's off-court troubles and injuries have held him back. He's been limited to 177 games since 2021. Barring a conference semis run in 2022, the Grizzlies haven't advanced beyond the first round of the playoffs with Morant leading them.
Grizzlies not looking to trade Ja Morant
Despite heavy speculation on the Memphis Grizzlies imploding after Desmond Bane's trade, the latest reports suggest they aren't looking to move on from Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Memphis' priority is to create cap space and extend Jackson Jr.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are planning the next step with Morant and new coach Tuomas Iisalo, under whom Memphis intends to play a style that suits its remaining two franchise stars. Under former coach Taylor Jenkins, the Grizzlies took a different approach with fewer pick-and-rolls and more spread offense, which wasn't catered to Morant.
However, with Bane gone, Ja Morant is the sole creator on the team, with Scotty Pippen Jr. as his backup. It will allow him to dictate the offense as per his needs, and the Grizzlies are instead planning for that after moving on from Desmond Bane.
Grizzlies GM Zack Kleiman admitted in his exit interview after this year's playoff exit that the team wasn't close to contention, so the changes were imminent. It seems like Memphis will retool and take time to find the right roster pieces to get back in the mix after the 2025-26 season instead.
Toronto Raptors Fan? Check out the latest Toronto Raptors depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.