NBA Trade Rumors: Jay Williams predicts that Giannis Antetokounmpo will join the Miami Heat next season

While the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, NBA trade rumors about Giannis Antetokounmpo continue to dominate the news cycles. Many believe that this could be the last season for Giannis in Bucks' uniform.

Let us take a look at some of the NBA trade rumors about the reigning MVP of the league.

In NBA trade rumors, Jay Williams believes that Giannis will join the Miami Heat next year

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo join the Miami Heat next season?

While there is much speculation around the future of the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo, some critics such as Jay Williams believes that the Greek Freak will head down south to Miami next season, saying:

“We’re about to see Giannis play with a Miami Heat uniform on next year."

"We're about to see Giannis play with a Miami Heat uniform on next year."



- Jay Williams pic.twitter.com/3mFcPgcpYI — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 6, 2020

Currently Giannis Antetokounmpo has one more year on his contract with the Milwaukee Bucks before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. However, he could also force a trade this off-season if he is unhappy with his situation in Milwaukee.

The Miami Heat could offer to trade for the reigning MVP but will likely have to give up several of their young stars to fit Giannis' contract within their salary cap. If the Heat manage to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo, it will make them a powerful title contender in the Eastern Conference.

Giannis Antetokounmpo could potentially join the team that beats him this year

Giannis Antetokounmpo injured his ankle in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals

Currently, the Milwaukee Bucks are on the verge of a gentleman's sweep at the hands of the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. With Giannis Antetokounmpo suffering from an injured ankle, the Miami Heat are in prime position to take this series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo re-injured his ankle and after shooting two free throws, left the court. pic.twitter.com/CUNpWnrVKH — ESPN (@espn) September 6, 2020

It will be very interesting to see if we have a situation similar to Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors where a player joins the team that defeated them in the playoffs the previous season. After all, as they say: "If you can't beat them, join them".

We look forward to bringing you more NBA trade rumors about where the Greek Freak will end up next season.

