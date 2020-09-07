NBA Trade Rumors: Derrick Rose could be on LA Lakers radar, with Kyle Kuzma heading out

The LA Lakers are strong favourites to win the NBA championship this season. However, experts believe that the franchise still lacks the third star and relies on Anthony Davis and LeBron James a bit too much. According to NBA trade rumors, the LA Lakers are planning to add another key player to their star-studded roster.

Back to the grind tonight. #LakeShow



⏰: 5:30 p.m. PT

📺: ABC

📻: 710 ESPN & 1330 Tu Ligahttps://t.co/AsWJroubOo — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 6, 2020

Latest NBA Trade Rumor: LA Lakers planning to add Derrick Rose to their roster

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game One

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes the Lakers should send Kyle Kuzma and Avery Bradley to the Detroit Pistons for former MVP Derrick Rose. If the latest NBA trade rumor turns out to be true, LeBron James will be playing with a former MVP next season. Buckley quoted-

"This has win-win potential. The Lakers need another playmaker and more off-the-bounce scoring, and the 31-year-old Rose not only turned back the clocks this past season but also was statistically better than ever."

He added further-

"That may sound hyperbolic for a former MVP, but he outpaced his award-winning campaign in per-36-minute points (25.1 to 24.1) and assists (7.7 to 7.4)."

Derrick Rose won the prestigious NBA MVP award with the Chicago Bulls in 2011 when he was just 22 years old, becoming the youngest ever player to win the accolade. His career since then was marred with multiple injuries which didn't allow him to sustain his MVP level.

Advertisement

Also read: Houston Rockets News: For GM Daryl Morey, signing Mike D'Antoni to a contract extension is 'No. 1' priority this off-season

Kyle Kuzma, on the other hand, has been the centre NBA trade rumors for a while now. He has improved defensively but he hasn’t shown the ability to consistently score off the bench.In games that he’s started this year, he’s played much better.

As long as Anthony Davis and LeBron are on this team, it’s going to be hard to have Kuzma start a lot of games.He’d be a better fit in Detroit and Rose would be a better fit in Los Angeles. It’s a move the Lakers should strongly consider if the Pistons are open to a move.

Also read: NBA New Update: Mark Cuban responds to Donald Trump's tweet, Iguodala reveals the player he believes defends Steph Curry best