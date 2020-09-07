Houston Rockets News: For GM Daryl Morey, signing Mike D'Antoni to a contract extension is 'No. 1' priority this off-season

The Houston Rockets made a statement last NBA off-season by signing former MVP, Russell Westbrook from Oklahoma City Thunder. The Rockets have already tied down their major stars to long term contracts. The Houston Rockets will be looking to make major moves this NBA off-season.

Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey emphasizes extending Mike D'Antoni's contract

Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey spoke to the media recently. He emphasized on the fact that the Rockets will be prioritising the extension of head coach Mike D'Antoni. D'Antoni's contract expires at the end of the season and despite negotiations, last summer, were unable to agree to an extension.

Shooting guard Eric Gordon spoke about D'Antoni's influence recently-

"Mike is a guy that gets along with everybody, and it’s all up for the players to hone in and do what we need to do," Rockets guard Eric Gordon said, via Medina. "He gives us the opportunity. He’s a great communicator. So he gives us a lot of options that we feel like we need to do."

The Rockets lead the Lakers 1-0 in the Western Conference semi-finals. The Houston Rockets were exceptional on the night, containing the Lakers defensively and moved the ball well on offence. The two teams play again tonight, with the Rockets looking to extend their lead to 2-0.

James Harden and Russell Westbrook have also extended their support for Mike D'Antoni. Both the players have flourished under the former Phoenix Suns coach. Harden is a lock for All-NBA first team this year and won the scoring title for fourth consecutive year beating Washinton Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal. Russell Westbrook, on the other hand, has recovered from his injury and played well in the first game against the LA Lakers.

That said, it is unclear if Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta feels the same as Morey about D'Antoni's extension. D'Antoni will also have a say in whether he returns. He has also been linked to vacancies with the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers, who are believed to be preparing a large offer for D'Antoni once he hits coaching free agency.

