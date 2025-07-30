NBA Trade Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga to Kings deal hits a roadblock after $41 million duo is made untouchable

By Ubong Richard
Published Jul 30, 2025 18:54 GMT
Golden State Warriors v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Five - Source: Getty
Restricted Warriors free agent Jonathan Kuminga is a rumored target for the Sacramento Kings. However, according to Sacramento Bee beat writer Jason Anderson, the Kings are firm in refusing to include Keegan Murray or Keon Ellis in trade discussions for Kuminga.

Jason Anderson wrote:

“The Warriors would probably be quick to pull the trigger on a deal involving Keegan Murray or Keon Ellis. However, a source with knowledge of trade conversations told The Sacramento Bee that Murray and Ellis have not been discussed and both are considered off limits in talks for Kuminga”
Sacramento’s latest offer for Jonathan Kuminga reportedly includes rookie guard Devin Carter, veteran forward Dario Šarić and draft assets. The Warriors reportedly find the offer lacking and are holding out for a younger player with upside, such as Murray or Ellis, but the Kings are not budging.

The Kings’ pursuit revolves around a sign‑and‑trade for Kuminga, reportedly seeking a larger role and long-term deal. Sacramento and Phoenix are the only teams reportedly actively engaging with the Warriors' front office.

What’s next for Jonathan Kuminga?

Jonathan Kuminga rejected a two-year, $45 million deal, which was built on a team option for Year 2 and a starting salary of around $21.7 million next season with the Golden State Warriors.

He declined that offer, primarily due to the embedded team option and the Warriors’ request that he waive his no‑trade clause.

Kuminga is rumored to have multi-year contract offers from the Kings and Suns. The offers are reportedly worth around $90 million over four years, with a player option in the final season. It is worth noting that the 22-year-old is adamant on a longer length of contract for stability and job security.

He averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game for the Warriors. However, he struggled to land a starting role and failed to consistently impress coach Steve Kerr when given the chance.

Jonathan Kuminga must now decide whether to accept the qualifying offer (about $7.9 million for 2025‑26) by Oct. 1, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2026, or sit tight in hopes of a sign-and-trade deal.

If nothing materializes, December could open a wider trade window when his restricted status lifts and additional trade flexibility becomes possible.

Edited by Gio Vergara
