NBA Trade Rumors: Jordan Poole can bounce from Washington Wizards sooner than expected, insider reports

The Jordan Poole era with the Washington Wizards hasn't worked out well for both sides. Poole hasn't played like an All-Star this season and the Wizards have suffered even worse with him on the court to start the season. Due to these reasons, his time at the nation's capital might soon end.

Washington traded for Poole in hopes that he'll be a cornerstone for the team's future. However, he hasn't lived up to the hype and has shown a negative attitude recently. NBA Insider Marc Stein brought up the question of whether the team would be willing to trade him or have him stay in preparation for the team's future.

Stein shared that Poole's time in Washington might be cut off soon, according to other league insiders.

"My sense, from speaking to various league observers, is that more believe it is the former [willing to trade] rather than the latter with Poole in Year 1 of a four-year, $123 million contract," Stein said.

The Wizards are 2-9 this season, making them the second-worst team in the Eastern Conference. Poole hasn't helped the team's record to improve, as he's averaging 16.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists this season. He hasn't taken smart shots as well, only making 40.6% from the field and 30.1% from beyond the arc.

It also doesn't help that a video of him seemingly inattentive to the play during a timeout went viral. Fans have noticed how much of an inefficient player he is by not taking smart shots. Poole tends to attempt long-range shots, similar to what the likes of Steph Curry and Damian Lillard often take in certain situations.

In their recent loss against the Dallas Mavericks, he only had 16 points and five rebounds. Poole also had five turnovers during their game.

Kevin Garnett comments on Jordan Poole's struggles

Most fans have turned their backs on Jordan Poole this season as he hasn't lived up to the hype many expected. He's shown a passive presence on the court, which has resulted in him getting heavily criticized for it.

NBA legend Kevin Garnett believes that the shooting guard has been too relaxed this season and wants to see more assertiveness from Poole.

"I though Jordan Poole was going to give me a lot more showmanship. Not arrogance," KG said. "Because the s*** he did on [Kristaps] Porzingis was just arrogance. He though that he was in shootaround or at the park in the summer."

"He too laid back for me right now. I think he needs to just pick it up take it a little more serious."

Poole can still redeem himself and make the front office change their minds in considering trading him.

