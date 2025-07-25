  • home icon
NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Durant Could Have Formed Big Four With Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jul 25, 2025 12:16 GMT
Kevin Durant Could Have Formed Big Four With Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg (Image Source: Imagn)

Kevin Durant had multiple trade destinations in his mind once it was clear that he and the Phoenix Suns wanted to end their partnership. The two-time NBA champion landed on the Houston Rockets. According to NBA trade rumors, Durant also had the San Antonio Spurs as one of his preferred landing spots.

The latest NBA trade rumor from Brandin "Scoop B" Robinson suggests that the former MVP also had the third Texas franchise in his mind. Robinson reported on Thursday that Durant could have forced his way to the Dallas Mavericks and formed a big four with Anthony Davis, Cooper Flagg and former teammate, Kyrie Irving.

However, Durant didn't have the Mavericks among his preferred destinations once Irving was diagnosed with an ACL injury that sidelined him for the foreseeable future.

The Mavericks tried their luck with the Suns, but Kevin Durant held out on his wishlist and got his desired move to Houston. It was the ideal situation for him with a clear role as a No. 1 option on a team that required his services. The Mavericks would have been a solid opportunity, too.

However, it would have crippled their salary cap flexibility to improve the team momentarily without Irving running point for potentially the first half of the season. Dallas also would have had to gut its roster.

The Mavericks managed to save space to sign D'Angelo Russell, who is more than a serviceable option to start at point guard until Irving returns.

Kyrie Irving gives Kevin Durant his flowers for Nets stint

Kyrie Irving spoke at length about the Brooklyn Nets' super team stint with Kevin Durant and James Harden on his Twitch stream on Friday. He addressed everything that went wrong and cleared the air about multiple issues reported at the time. While doing so, Irving also gave Durant his flowers.

"The 7/11 duo of me and KD will never be topped in terms of being on the court with somebody that special," Irving said. "So, let me get that disclaimer right, alright. I played with a lot of great players, but playing with KD, was OD, alright. He's one of the best of all-time."
Irving and Durant made the Nets championship contenders from the get-go. However, the team couldn't make it further than the conference semis. Injuries, players and coaches leaving made it difficult for Brooklyn to remain consistent.

The one year the Nets found some rhythm under coach Jacque Vaughn in 2022-23, Irving was traded to the Mavericks and Kevin Durant to the Suns in the span of a week.

