NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Durant could make Eastern Conference return next to $55,224,526 superstar

Heading into this offseason, Kevin Durant is one star that many have speculated could be on the move this summer. Recent developments suggest he could make a return to the Eastern Conference to join forces with a fellow superstar.

Ad

In his latest mock draft for ESPN, Jonathan Givony also touched on intel he's hearing around the league. When breaking down the Philadelphia 76ers at No. 3, he reported on the idea of the team packaging their selection for a star. Among the possible targets for the Sixers was Durant.

"Some teams expect the Sixers to be active in trade conversations, with names such as Kevin Durant (Phoenix) and Lauri Markkanen (Utah) as potential targets in packages that could include Paul George and the No. 3 pick. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has made a career of being active and aggressive on the trade front, but historically, it's rare to see a top-three pick being traded."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

This is certainly an interesting scenario, as Joel Embiid would find himself with a new star running mate in the form of Durant. After an injury-ridden 2025 campaign, the $55.2 million center is eager to return to form next season. If he's able to do so and is flanked by KD and Tyrese Maxey, Philly could instantly return to prominence in the East.

Arizona radio host laughs at idea of Suns trading Kevin Durant for Paul George

Between his sizable contract and injury history, the Suns moving Kevin Durant for Paul George would be a bit of a gamble. When breaking down the idea, two Arizona radio hosts touched on an off-court reason as to why Phoenix should stay away from such a move.

Ad

Despite all the changes the Suns have gone through, they've remained committed to Devin Booker as the pillar of the franchise. Because of this, Ron Wolfley and Luke Lapinski feel it would be a slight to him to bring in a player he's had issues with over the years.

"Hey Book you know how you've been extremely loyal here and you're gonna stick around while we kind of reset this," Lapinski said. "We're gonna bring in the one guy in the league you seem to not like and you guys are gonna be teammates. It'll be great."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With George spending the recent stretch of his career in the West, he and Booker have crossed paths on countless occasions. During a January matchup in 2021, when the two got in a bit of a heated exchange. While trying to protect the rim on a fastbreak, Booker sent George to the floor with a foul. The two bumped into each other while getting up, resulting in PG giving the Suns star a quick shove.

Ad

Still in the early stages of the offseason, there's no telling if Booker and Kevin Durant's time together will continue or if the star guard will have a new running mate in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.