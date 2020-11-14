NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Love could be heading towards Golden State Warriors, with Draymond Green going out in a 3-team deal

After facing the Golden State Warriors in four consecutive finals, Kevin Love might be heading to the Warriors to play alongside the 'Splash Brothers', as per NBA trade rumors in this regard.

The Warriors have lacked a consistent big man since DeMarcus Cousins went to the LA Lakers. After NBA trade rumors have linked the franchise with players like Serge Ibaka, LaMarcus Aldridge and a few other big men during the off-season, the Golden State Warriors seem to have set their sight on Kevin Love.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have also shown their interest in trading away Love, which makes the player's move to the Warriors a very likely proposition.

Report: Cavs have put Kevin Love back on trade market https://t.co/ylXKZd96hh — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 6, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Love could be a good fit at the Golden State Warriors

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors, who are aware of Kevin Love's attributes and his performances for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the last few seasons, could make use of the player's services next season.

Scoop: Warriors and Cavs have held talks on a deal that sends Kevin Love to Golden State.



Draymond Green would be sent to a 3rd team, per league source. pic.twitter.com/L6zueO3YGg — Ross 🏀 (@LegionHoopsRoss) November 13, 2020

One of the NBA's worst kept secrets is that the Golden State Warriors are looking to add 'size' to their roster, presumably to compete with the reigning champions LA Lakers. Warriors guard Stephen Curry recently admitted the same in an interview with Bleacher Report as well.

After being linked with several big men in the league, the Warriors might find Kevin Love to be the perfect fit at the franchise. Love can rebound at both ends of the floor and is a pretty good shooter as well.

He could be key in the Golden State Warriors' off-ball rotations by coming up for screens and either facilitating a three-point shot for the Splash Brothers or taking it himself. The 5-time all-star player is one of the unique talents in the NBA. He led the league in rebounds in 2011 and won the three-point contest in 2012.

Kevin Love

Kevin Love has been reportedly unhappy with his current team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. After an in-game outburst that cost the big man several dollars in team fines, Kevin Love apparently erupted at the Cavaliers' general manager, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Joe Vardon.

The player's frustrations continued in the Cavaliers' next game against the OKC Thunder as well, as he was seen visibly sulking and disinterested to play.

Kevin Love appeared to be visibly frustrated with Collin Sexton. pic.twitter.com/NKA02hBOt4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 5, 2020

Kevin Love, who was a part of the 'Big 3; in Cleveland alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, was crucial for the franchise in making four consecutive finals.

As of now, it is unclear if the Golden State Warriors could be willing to trade Draymond Green, who is the Splash Brothers' pick-and-roll partner and is often regarded as the heart and soul of the team,

Nevertheless, Kevin Love teaming up with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson could certainly bolster the Warriors' title aspirations and could also help the player win another NBA Championship.