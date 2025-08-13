NBA Trade Rumors: Kings optimistic on Warriors accepting $77,975,308 guard for Jonathan Kuminga 

The Sacramento Kings believe a Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors is still possible, assuming they will budge on accepting Malik Monk. Sactown Sports 1140 radio host Allen Stiles was the first to report. Monk, a former Sixth Man of the Year runner-up, has three years left on his $77,975,308 contract.

The Kings want to move on from him to clear their logjam in the backcourt and make another signing. Rumors indicate they have a mutual interest with veteran Russell Westbrook. Monk would be an ideal piece in a trade with the Warriors for Kuminga, primarily because of his contract.

Fullcourtpass @Fullcourtpass The Kings believe a Malik Monk for Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade could still happen, per @The_StilesFiles

But that's only from the Kings' lens. As for the Warriors, Monk is on a bad contract. It impacts their salary cap flexibility over the next three seasons. Just like most teams, Golden State will also look to keep its books light for the 2027 free agency when most MVP-caliber players hit the market.

It's one of the primary reasons they want to offer Jonathan Kuminga a two-year deal with a club option. It will allow them to control his future and maintain flexibility over the next two summers.

Jonathan Kuminga is threatening to accept $7.9 million qualifying offer with Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga is seemingly banking on himself amid his contract standoff with the Golden State Warriors. According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, Kuminga is open to accepting the $7.9 million qualifying offer after rejecting the Warriors' two-year $45 million contract with a team option.

"So, everything sits in the same spot it did 10 days ago," Slater wrote on Monday. "The Warriors have not upped their offer, and Kuminga has indicated to those close to him that the $7.9 million qualifying offer is more appealing to him than the Warriors' current pitch. Something has to give before the Oct. 1 deadline."

The qualifying offer will allow Kuminga to enter the 2026 NBA free agency as an unrestricted free agent, giving him control of his next landing spot. However, most players remain underpaid after accepting a qualifying offer.

From the Warriors' perspective, trade math becomes a difficult proposition with Kuminga on a smaller deal. They will be forced to include bigger contracts like Moses Moody and Buddy Hield, whom they might be interested in retaining for the foreseeable future.

