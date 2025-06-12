NBA Trade Rumors: LA emerges as landing spot for Kevin Durant in latest development, New York not involved

The Kevin Durant trade rumors are heating up by the minute as the All-Star forward looks for his new home. After Shams Charania reported that the Spurs, Rockets, Heat, Timberwolves and Knicks are interested in him, Suns insider John Gambadoro added the Clippers to that list as a potential landing spot.

The ultimate decision, however, rests in Durant's hands and where he's interested in going. Regardless, the trade is imminent and likely to happen before or during the draft. Here's what Gambadoro said on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM:

"I think there could be another one or two (teams). I think the Clippers might have some interest as well. So, I think it's possible that there are other teams that have interest in acquiring Durant. What we don't know is if Durant has interest in going to those teams. Durant is going to be very vocal in this and have a say in this."

Gambadoro mentioned that the deal gets done during the draft because of draft compensation being involved in the trade.

Meanwhile, Knicks insiders have denied New York's involvement in the Durant sweepstakes. Stefan Bondy and Steve Popper have denied the Knicks' interest in the All-Star forward, which was initially reported by Shams Charania.

Another Eastern Conference contender "forcing its way" into Kevin Durant sweepstakes

Kevin Durant has the market on its toes this summer, with several teams interested in his services. The Toronto Raptors are another team to register significant interest in landing the Suns' star. According to Marc Stein, Toronto is "forcing its way" into the sweepstakes, with multiple people around the league indicating the same.

Stein compared this situation to Kawhi Leonard's when the Raptors traded for the two-time NBA champion despite him being a one-year rental. The situation is no different with Durant, who could leave for another team next summer when his contract is up if he doesn't sign an extension.

Not many teams have the appetite to lose assets in a situation like this, but the Raptors could be one of them. Majority of the teams involved can entice the Suns to trade Durant at a steep price, so it might likely come down to what Phoenix wants more than what their star player is looking for when it's all said and done.

The Suns don't have control over their picks, and that could be their priority moving forward as they build a team for new coach Jordan Ott and Devin Booker as their centerpiece.

