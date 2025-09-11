NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers consider $109,000,002 former No. 1 pick more "desirable" after Luka Doncic decision 

The LA Lakers could circle back on prominent trade target Andrew Wiggins, who they moved on from before Luka Doncic signed a three-year $165 million extension on Aug. 2. Doncic's long-term commitment to LA has changed things for Rob Pelinka's front office.

According to The Athletic's Dan Woike, the Lakers are open to trading for players whose contracts go beyond the 2025-26 season. The Lakers earlier targeted players with expiring contracts, hoping to have significant cap space over the next two summers amid ambitions to attract marquee free agents.

Wiggins' $109,000,002 contract runs through the 2026-27 season, in which he has a $30,169,644 player option. The Lakers are open to taking on such a deal after Doncic's impressive showing at the 2025 EuroBasket, averaging a tournament-high 34.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 2.7 steals, shooting 45.8%.

Here's what Woike wrote on Thursday:

"While the Lakers had resisted scenarios in which the team would take on contracts that lasted beyond the 2025-26 season earlier this summer, Dončić’s multi-year commitment has nudged LA’s priorities in more aggressive directions.

"One area the team is focused on is upgrading the wing, where it needs more two-way talent. A player like Miami’s Andrew Wiggins, whom the Lakers weren’t interested in earlier this summer, is now a more desirable player, provided the price is right."

While the interest may have reignited, the LA Lakers remain reluctant to offload their only first-round pick, either in 2031 or 2032. They have Rui Hachimura, Maxi Kleber and Gabe Vincent's expiring contracts, along with 2024 first-rounder Dalton Knecht, who they can use in a trade. It remains to be seen if the Heat will settle for a deal without a first.

LA Lakers might want to hold off on trades until deadline with new look roster around Luka Doncic

The Lakers have made significant upgrades in three spots this offseason to provide an apt supporting cast for Luka Doncic. Marcus Smart slotted in as the missing point-of-attack defender and Jake LaRavia replaced Dorian Finney-Smith as a younger and better 3-point shooting wing. Deandre Ayton took the starting center spot from Jaxson Hayes.

There are questions regarding these upgrades, and only time will tell if Rob Pelinka has pulled off another rabbit out of the hat with these moves. Having said that, it makes sense if the Lakers hold off on making trades until the deadline, depending on their success by February.

If the need for a player of Andrew Wiggins' caliber is evident, it seems likely that the LA Lakers will be aggressive in landing him before or on the deadline.

