NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers looking to package 2 young talents along with multiple first-round picks in trade talks this summer 

After missing the postseason, the LA Lakers have a busy offseason ahead of them. The front office has its work cut out for it as they attempt to get the team back into a position to contend for a championship.

Getting the team headed back in the right direction will be no easy feat. For starters, they have minimal cap space at their disposal. Unless they are able to trade Russell Westbrook and his massive contract, they can't offer free agents much more than the veteran's minimum.

Along with little cap space, LA has also burned through most of their assets. Trading in the margins will be a challenge, considering they don't have much to package together.

While it isn't much, LA's front office is sure to explore every avenue in an attempt to upgrade the roster. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype recently gave his thoughts on what LA's plan might be to pull off any sort of trade this summer.

"I'd be shocked if Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn, and multiple first-round picks aren't dangled in the trade market this summer for the Lakers."

At 21-years-old, Talen Horton-Tucker might be an enticing prospect to a young team. He appeared in 60 games for LA this season and posted averages of 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

LA Lakers have a long road ahead of them

To put it simply, re-tooling the roster is not going to be easy for the Lakers. While this package might seem like a lot, LA reportedly offered it to multiple teams at the trade deadline this season and got little response. Even with a pair of first-round picks, many will not be rushing to accept such an offer.

In reality, the margins are not where LA should start as they reconstruct their roster. Priority number one should be finding a trade partner for Russell Westbrook. They sacrificed their depth last offseason to acquire the former MVP, and it did not work out how they initially hoped. Cutting their losses now would be a smarter move than rolling the dice again and hoping for a different result.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are only two years removed from leading LA to a title. If the front office can free up cap space to put an adequate supporting cast around them, they might be able to make another run in the Western Confernence. Without depth, taking down the likes of the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and Memphis Grizzlies will be an uphill battle.

If LA wants to get back in the realm of contention, they are going to have make a massive overhaul this summer.

