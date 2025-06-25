NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers not pairing Luka Doncic with $125,000,000 forward despite earlier reports 

The latest NBA trade rumors around the LA Lakers ahead of the draft suggest the team is not eyeing to pair Luka Doncic with Utah Jazz forward John Collins. On June 18, insider Andy Larsen reported that the Lakers and Jazz had been in talks over a deal. However, insider Marc Stein on Tuesday said it wasn't the case in his latest substack.
"To reiterate an item from Monday night's notes: The Lakers, I'm told, are not pursuing a trade for Utah's John Collins despite reports suggesting otherwise."
The Lakers have been in talks with the Jazz, but it may not be for Collins after all. On Monday, Stein reported that LA has maintained interest in Collins' frontcourt partner, Walker Kessler. The Purple and Gold, however, haven't managed to crack a deal with Utah because of a high asking price and an unwillingness to move the 23-year-old, who is one of the best defensive centers in the NBA.
As for Collins, despite one of his most productive seasons, LA is not looking to acquire him. It makes sense for the Lakers, considering Collins doesn't fill a void for them. While he's an upgrade on Rui Hachimura, LA will likely have the same problems defensively.
The Lakers have a surplus of defensive power forwards in Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Dorian Finney-Smith and Hachimura. They need more versatility on the perimeter, and replacing Hachimura with Collins won't solve that.
Collins is also in the final year of his $125,000,000 contract, so it wouldn't be wise to invest in a rental.
Lakers might make a stopgap addition at center in Luka Doncic's first full season
The Lakers' lack of resources to make trades and close to no wiggle room in free agency will make it difficult for the team to make a long-term addition at the center position. While the franchise stays committed to acquiring their next starting big in Luka Doncic's first full season, it seems like it will be a stopgap addition. Here's what insider Dan Woike reported on Tuesday:
"The Lakers are absolutely committed to finding a center — the lack of a high-quality big man, along with injuries, was the biggest reason their playoffs ended after just five games. Who that center is, though, is still a big question — and the long-term answer might not even be an option as of right now."
Woike reported there is league-wide skepticism about the Mavericks engaging in a trade with the Lakers for one of their most realistic targets at the five spot, Daniel Gafford.
He also claimed that Nicolas Claxton, the other attainable target, isn't a shoo-in. It would likely exhaust the team's best trade package, and there are questions about whether the move is worth it.
As for other potential prospects, Kristaps Porzingis, who was traded to the Hawks on Tuesday, remains unlikely to give it another shot with Luka Doncic. Meanwhile, Clint Capela could emerge as a likely candidate with the $5.7 million taxpayer exception.
Another name to keep an eye on is Brook Lopez for the same price. The Bucks are reportedly open to moving on from the veteran center, making him one of the most sought-after bigs in the market a buy-low option.
